The ladies of The View kicked off their Wednesday, July 9, show with a conversation about artificial intelligence, and it eventually led Whoopi Goldberg to put her cohost Joy Behar on blast.

Toward the end of the discussion, Goldberg admitted, “I don’t like AI, personally. It’s not a thing for me. I don’t like it. I had to deal with [Amazon] Alexa. I was like, ‘I don’t want her.’ So when she came out, I don’t use her.”

That’s when Behar jumped in and said, “They listen to what you’re saying, too,” and Goldberg pointed out that since she doesn’t have an Alexa, there’s no one “present” to listen. Behar then picked her phone up off the desk and said, “Something is listening on this phone.”

Goldberg didn’t miss a beat before asking, “Why is your phone here?” which caused the other women to laugh. Behar joked, “It’s part of my body!” She then continued to explain, “But, like, if I say something, like, ‘I really want to go get some hairdo,’ hairdo things pop up here. Someone’s listening on here.”

CONCERNS OVER THREATS POSED BY AI PROGRAMS? ‘The View’ co-hosts react to Elon Musk’s Grok chatbot generating antisemitic posts on the heels of someone else using AI to impersonate Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the messaging app Signal. pic.twitter.com/5TUx9uUQYo — The View (@TheView) July 9, 2025

Goldberg went on to further share her thoughts on the subject. “I don’t mind progress,” she clarified. “I want some control over the progress. I don’t like how AI has been laid out because it wasn’t presented to people, it was thrust on people. It was in place before anyone realized what was happening. You were dealing with it before you knew you were dealing with it.”

The segment ended with another funny moment when Alyssa Farah Griffin pointed out that “a lot of these companies go through great lengths to make sure there’s [AI] guardrails” and explained that a recent incident with X’s AI chatbot Grok was an “outlier,” prompting Sara Haines to ask, “What is Grok?”

Goldberg said she knew exactly what Grok was and added, “I won’t tell you. Because I can’t say it on-air. I want to, though.”

The View, Weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC