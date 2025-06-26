A The Price Is Right contestant needed more than 10 chances on a popular game in order to win a car. Fans of the game show pointed out where he went wrong.

Dennis Schulitse won a 55-inch outdoor television on the fourth item up for bid on Wednesday, June 25. He bid $1,100 on a $2,799 TV.

After winning the bid, Schulitse came to the stage to play Ten Chances. The way the game works is the contestant has to try to correctly guess the prices of three items with the five numbers they are given. It starts out with a two-digit number, then a three-digit item, and then a car, which is five digits. Whichever prices they get right, they win those prizes. They have 10 chances to get all of the prices right.

The first item was a wine opener. Schulitse guessed $35, but was wrong. He then picked $30 and got it correct, so he moved on to the dishwasher. The Price Is Right contestant got that one right away with a guess of $850.

He had seven chances left to guess the price of the 2025 Snow White Pearl Kia Soul LX. “You’re doing great,” host Drew Carey said.

Schulitse first guessed $25,301. He was not correct, so he then guessed $21,350, which was also wrong. With only five more chances left, the contestant guessed $23,105, $30,521, $23,501, $21,530, and $25,310.

All of them were incorrect. The actual price of the car was $23,510. Schulitse yelled and threw his fists up. He did not win the Showcase Showdown either, so he walked away with only an outdoor TV.

However, Reddit users pointed out where he went wrong. “If I got onstage to play 10C, I would be overjoyed… There is a hidden rule in the game that rewards regular viewers of the show,” one user said. When someone asked what it was, the commenter said that every price ends in zero.

“Just remember it always ends in zero,” said another.

“How the hell do you see the first two prices end in 0, then continue to put 01 prices for the car. I almost threw my phone threw the screen,” another fan asked.

“It’s always a zero,” another wrote.

“Thinking a Kia was worth 30k was a sign he wasn’t going to win,” one fan said.

“Buddy had 7 chances for the car and blew it. I thought he had an idea after getting the first two in 3 guesses. But I thought too soon,” one last fan said.