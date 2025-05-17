‘The Price Is Right’: Drew Carey Reacts After Player’s Agonizing Showcase Loss

A The Price Is Right contestant had an agonizing overbid of just seven dollars on Showcase that sparked a big reaction from viewers.

Lucy won the first item up for bid, on Thursday, May 15, which was Michael Kors accessories. She bid $2,151 on a $2,278 item. She played Danger Price for a chaise, a foosball table, a moped, and countertop appliances. Lucy won them all but the foosball table.

The second player, Evelyn, bid $1 on designer watches on the fifth item up for bid. She won as the items were $975 and the next highest bid was $1,875. She played Switch? for a trip to Portugal and a trip to Greece. She won when all she had to do was decide whether to switch the prices or not.

For the Showcase, Lucy bid on a coffee maker, a washer and dryer, and a 2025 Bayliner Element M15. She picked $27,000 for the price. Evelyn’s Showcase featured a digital piano, a yoga package, and a 2025 Nordic Forest Honda HRV LX. She bid $26,950. The actual price of hers was $30,552, making her $3,602 under. Normally, a person would not win a Showcase with those odds, but something crazy happened.

Host Drew Carey revealed Lucy’s Showcase to be $26,993. She was only $7 over, but since she was over, Evelyn won. “Wow, Lucy. That was a bad beat right there,” he said. “Over by seven bucks.” Evelyn won a total of $60,190.

Reddit users couldn’t believe her bid. “$7 showcase overbid in today’s episode! Poor Lucy bid $27K on a showcase valued at $26,993, making her the person with the lowest overbid EVER in the history of The Price is Right! STILL NO DOUBLE SHOWCASE WINNER THIS SEASON!!!!!!!!!” the poster said.

“Oh no good! Over by $7. Can’t catch a break,” a YouTube user said.

“Oh that’s got to suck,” said another.

“That hurts big time,” a third added.

“Over by $7. That’s really painful,” a fan said.

 

