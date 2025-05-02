Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

The cohosts of The View had a lot to say about the ever-increasing prevalence of weight loss drugs, like semaglutides, particularly for those who are soon getting married. But Joy Behar earned the last laugh when she talked about her own first marriage (to Joseph Behar) at a time long before the injectables were available to engaged couples.

“I got married the first time so young that I was a size 10 and a virgin,” she said, sending her fellow panelists into a state of pure guffaw.

Her ability to make others howl about this very subject is playing out elsewhere, of course, as her My First Ex-Husband comedy show continues to run off-Broadway.

The laugh track followed a particularly spirited discussion of what Sunny Hostin described as “miracle” drugs.

First, Sara Haines explained her own wedding weight issues when she was a bridesmaid once: “I went and I said, ‘I’ll be losing weight, so let’s just make it a little smaller,'” she remembered of her dress fitting. “I gained five to 10 pounds, and two days before, [the seamstress] was like, ‘We’re going to have to find [something else].’ I looked like when you wrap a gift and run out of space!”

“I gain five pounds overnight,” Ana Navarro said. “A good night of drinking, I’m five pounds heavier the morning after.”

Hostin then talked about the initial stigma that arose when the drugs first became popular because they were potentially preventing diabetic patients from accessing them and pointed to the many other health benefits they provide, including improving cardiovascular health and potentially treating addiction and cognitive degenerative diseases. “This is a miracle drug!” she declared.

“What I want to know is does RFK Jr. approve?” Behar then joked, evoking the controversial Health and Human Services secretary’s nickname.

