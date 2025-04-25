Joy Behar Claps Back at Complaints About ‘The View’ Airing Reruns

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

Joy Behar has clapped back at those fans who complain whenever The View airs reruns in place of new episodes.

The View took a break last week for the Easter holidays, meaning Behar and her co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro had the week off. In its place, the long-running daytime talk show aired old episodes.

“Oh is this a repeat? If so I can tune out LOL,” wrote one X user last week.

“Today is a damn repeat ?! #TheView” said another.

“It would be nice if you all would tell us when you are going off and wish us a Happy Easter. You didn’t fool us,” another added.

“Didn’t get the memo that this program would be in reruns all week,” said one YouTube commenter.

Brian Teta, the executive producer of The View, and Behar, addressed the complaints on Tuesday’s (April 22) episode of The View: Behind the Table podcast, with Teta noting, “There were people very upset that we were on vacation… the social media people and stuff like that.”

Behar hit back, saying, “What are we supposed to do? Always work 24/7?”

Teta added, “Well, they’re mad that we didn’t announce it beforehand, apparently. Which, by the way, if you listen to the podcast, we did announce it. So, if you wanna be in the know, come Behind the Table.”

The exec went on to say, “Also, why am I going to announce it and have people not tune in? Tune in!”

He also said the cast and crew “need the week [off] to get the level of View quality that the people at home expect. You guys need a break every once in a while.”

Earlier in the episode, Teta and Behar discussed their vacations, noting that many of the View ladies enjoy taking trips to Miami or the Bahamas. However, Behar admitted she isn’t a fan of beach vacations.

“To me that is a waste of time,” Behar said of flying to Miami or the Bahamas. “Because what I like on a vacation is a spa treatment, good food, and Blackjack. I don’t wanna sit on a beach, all it does is give you skin cancer. So I went to the Foxwoods (a Resort Casino).”