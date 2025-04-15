‘Wheel of Fortune’ Star Vanna White Opens Up About Staying Healthy & Glamorous

Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

Wheel of Fortune legend Vanna White has been sharing the secrets behind staying healthy and glamorous, revealing her self-control when it comes to indulging in sweet treats.

The 68-year-old letter-turner appeared on Wheel co-host Ryan Seacrest’s iHeartRadio show, On Air with Ryan Seacrest, last week to promote the show’s iHeartRadio Week, during which she was asked about her go-to snack backstage.

“You already know what I snack on, don’t you?” she told Seacrest, adding, “Yeah, nuts.”

However, White did admit that it’s sometimes hard to resist the sweet snacks on offer. “I will say when I come in in the morning, they have these incredible spread of donuts,” she shared. “It is so hard to not eat a donut, and every once in a while, I will get a little donut hole. I can’t resist… but I won’t eat the whole thing.”

“What’s your favorite lunch?” Seacrest asked. “A turkey Thanksgiving Day feast or something?”

“Yeah, they call it a ‘Bobby,'” White replied. “Basically, it’s a sandwich with turkey and dressing and cranberry sauce.”

“It’s the day after Thanksgiving,” the American Idol host quipped.

As for what Seacrest snacks on backstage, he revealed he eats “seed crackers that I always complain about… I say to Vanna backstage, ‘Are there any sesame seeds in my teeth?’ and she says to me, ‘Is there any lipstick on my teeth?’”

He continued, “It doesn’t matter if there is, because the doors are already opening, so it’s not like we’re going to save each other anyway… seed crackers and salmon is what I eat in between.”

It’s not just her diet that keeps White looking glam; it’s her work/life balance. During an appearance on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show last month, White opened up about Wheel‘s filming schedule, telling co-host Nate Marino that the episodes do not air live every night.

“We film about 34 days a year,” White revealed. “That’s it…. But [we film] six shows a day. Come on, you could feel bad for me.”

“I do not feel sorry for you one bit,” Duran teased. “That sounds like a great job.”

“That’s six different dresses a day,” co-host Danielle Monaro added.

White is known for the stunning dresses she wears on the show, but she has admitted she prefers to wear sweats in her day-to-day life.

When one of the hosts of On Air with Ryan Seacrest asked if she ever wears dresses on weekends, Seacrest jumped in, explaining, “Can I answer this for her? She likes to wear Uggs and sweats… you will never see her in a dress in the wild or on a weekend.”

He continued, “We actually dress the same on the way into work: jeans… Uggs and a sweatshirt. You don’t know who’s who when you’re far away on the lot. ‘Vanna, Ryan?!’”