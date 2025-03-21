‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Reveals the Sweet Ways Being on Show Changed His Life

Eric Weldon-Schilling, who famously dropped the F-bomb on Jeopardy!, reflected on his time on the game show and how his life has changed since being on it.

The Jeopardy! champion took to Reddit on Thursday, March 20, to say that he had just rewatched his episodes, which made him “giddy and nostalgic.” “I think about the experience every day and do so fondly. Like I keep thinking I’m going to wake up and find it was all a dream haha,” he wrote.

Weldon-Schilling, from Houston, Texas, revealed that his post-game life has been interesting. He has had some people recognize him and in certain settings, it has made people take him more seriously.

He revealed, after taxes, that he took home $21,000, but said that money changed his life. “I didn’t get super rich or anything but it did make me comfortable and no longer struggling,” the contestant said.

Weldon-Schilling’s bills are a month-and-a-half ahead. He also put a sizeable amount in his savings and CD accounts. The Jeopardy! champion also invested some of it and bought a car, which he said he very much needed. He also “got a new MacBook Air, bought tickets to see Bob Dylan in July for the 21st time (3rd row this time), have treated myself to a lot of new clothes and books and $800 of nice wines… and helped three friends who were struggling financially–gave my hubby a bit to spend, and donated some to the ASPCA, local animal rescue shelter, and the Houston food bank and LGBT center.”

“It’s funny because I always dreamed I’d have this long winning streak or come away with hundreds of thousands of dollars and that it would completely change my life. And the thing is, it has changed my life in so many ways–maybe not the way I dreamed but in a way that is actually perfect,” Weldon-Schilling ended.

Weldon-Schilling beat four-day champ Ashley Chan on December 18, 2024, who had a total of $67,400. She was the longest-reigning female champion in six months at the time. Weldon-Schilling won that game with a total of $21,000. His streak didn’t last long, however, as he wound up with $0 at the end of his second game.

The bar manager and sommelier lost to Laura Faddah over a sports question. “It’s the only team to play in the Super Bowl before Neil Armstrong’s moonwalk that has not been back to the big game since,” the clue read. It was a triple stumper, as no one answered “The New York Jets.”

Reddit users reacted to the question and Weldon-Schilling responded to the thread. He said he lost his cool at the time, as sports is his “weakest category,” and when the answer was revealed, he “legitimately cursed,” having known he bet it all. He was very thankful this did not make the broadcast.

“Sports has always been my absolute weakest category,” he began. “When Ken announced that the final Jeopardy category was Super Bowl history I legitimately cursed under my breath. I’m shocked the microphone didn’t pick me up saying ‘f**k.’ But I knew I had to make a big swing if I had any chance of winning, and unfortunately, it didn’t pay off.”

“Ultimately though I am happy with the way things went,” he continued. “Sure, I would’ve loved to have broken some records or gone on a crazy run like James Holzhauer Amy… or Ken. but I had at least one really good day made my lifelong dream come true and there’s always a chance I could come back for Champions Wild Card. And honestly, Laura was such a nice lady and so calm and collected who ended up being a ferocious player. I’m honored to have lost to her.”