Ryan Seacrest Sparks Big Fan Reaction After He Snacks on Costco Potato Chips

Ryan Seacrest casually shared his snack of choice online, and sparked a rush from fans to Costco to try it for themselves. The Wheel of Fortune host posted a photo of himself on a couch watching the new season of his other show American Idol, on Sunday, March 9.

The star was kicking back and relaxing in gray sweatpants, a black shirt, and a gray hoodie, but it was what he was eating that caught most folks’ eyes… Jackson’s Avocado Oil Sweet Potato Chips with Sea Salt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest)

“Georgia’s in charge of the remote, I’m in charge of the snacks. Who else is enjoying #IDOL?” he wrote.

Georgia is his black dog. He laid down next to him on the couch as Seacrest ate a chip. Seacrest then shared a video of him trying to feed Georgia a chip.

While the comments section filled up with compliments for Georgia and saying how much they are enjoying Idol, other fans mentioned how much they love the chips.

“Those r the best chips!!” one fan wrote.

“I got those chips from Costco last week on a whim and really enjoyed them,” said another.

“Those chips are our favorite. Watching Idol right now!” commented a third.

“Those sweet potato chips are dynamite. Costco has them on sale right now! Stocking up on them,” a fan wrote.

“Best sweet potato chips,” said one fan.

The Sweet Potato Chips are made up of three ingredients- non-GMO potatoes, which are cooked in avocado oil and a dash of sea salt. For those who want to try them, Jackson’s Chips are currently at Costco Warehouses around the U.S. However, if there are no Costcos around you, some Target and Walmart locations have them as well as Amazon. The chips come in many different flavors, including Salted, Carolina BBQ, Spicy Jalapeno, Sea Salt, Farmhouse Ranch, and Habanero Nacho.

Have you tried to chips? Let us know in the comments below.