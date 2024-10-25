[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Blue Bloods Season 14 Episode 12 “Without Fear or Favor.”]

Yes, there’s a wake for a Reagan in the latest Blue Bloods episode, but don’t worry: No one dies! Leave it to Henry Reagan (Len Cariou) to decide he wants to hear all the nice things people would say at his wake while he’s alive.

This comes up at, of course, the weekly family dinner, after Henry attended one for a friend and figures, if you’re going to toast someone, that person should be around to hear it. So while he’s still breathing, he invites the family to have at it. Yes, it’s morbid. So?

Sean (Andrew Terraciano) likes it and immediately jumps in with a memory of when he and Jack (Tony Terraciano) broke a flower pot and Henry hid them in a basement; Henry recalls the “old witch” whose pot it was was a pain in the ass.

Eddie (Vanessa Ray) talks about how she was scared at her first family dinner and he gave her a hug, making her feel welcome. (Ray also told TV Insider about her nerves when it came to joining the family dinners.) Henry was also the one to tell Jamie (Will Estes) to trust his gut when he decided to become a cop rather than pursue a career of law and everyone thought he was nuts. Jamie’s never regretted it, and Henry tells him the department is better for it.

Erin (Bridget Moynahan) remembers when her mother died, Henry told her to, when she missed her, close her eyes and listen and she’d hear her voice again. It’s something she still does. Don’t ever stop, Henry says. Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) recalls hanging out in his office at 1PP and hiding under his desk, listening to him making important decisions. He calls Henry his hero (and Wahlberg says he’s Danny’s “favorite Reagan”).

As for Frank (Tom Selleck)? “What can I say about the man who taught me everything?” he says about his father. “Taught me how to drive a stick. Taught me how to pour a beer in the side of a glass just so. Taught me how to reheat a pizza, by sliding a slice into a pan shimmering in a little olive oil.” Henry asks if that’s it. “Pretty much,” Frank says before getting serious. “No, not hardly. That was just the tip of an iceberg that runs deep and wide.”

