There are few TV couples more clearly into each other than Maggie (Morgan Kohan) and Cal (Chad Michael Murray) on Sullivan’s Crossing. However, ex-boyfriends, dead wives, meddling neighbors, and miscommunication keep getting in the way of their happily ever after. The two ended Season 1 farther apart than ever, with Cal taking off to spread his wife’s ashes without telling Maggie what he was doing. She took the departure as a clear sign that he didn’t really have feelings for her, so she took a job in Boston and split town herself after a massive fight with her father, Sully (Scott Patterson).

However, Morgan Kohan confessed to TV Insider in a recent interview that Maggie’s feelings for Cal haven’t evaporated. “[Her feelings] are complicated at this point. I think it’s undeniable that she has feelings for him, for sure, but also feels very hurt by how things were left,” she said. “I think no matter what, it is going to take some work to earn her trust back.”

We all know that Maggie doesn’t give out trust easily, so “some work” may be an understatement. Before she can worry about Cal, though, she’ll need to contend with Sully. He collapsed after their fight, and his fate remains in the balance heading into the Season 2 premiere.

“Sometimes it takes a big, huge, scary event to really put things into perspective, which we kind of saw in Season 1. I think that might be the same kind of thing for what happens with Sully as well,” Kohan explained.

While Maggie is once again reevaluating what’s important to her, Kohan also teased that the season will expand the world of Sullivan’s Crossing and give fans more time with characters who didn’t get as much spotlight in Season 1.

“I’m really excited that fans will get to see more in-depth, more backstory, more understanding of a lot of our other fabulous characters we have on this show,” she said. “We get to see more of Frank and Edna. We get to know more about Rob and Sydney and kind of get to know everyone else a lot more, too, which I think is really wonderful.”

It’s good to know that we’ll get to spend more time with these characters because Maggie is going to need all the help that she can get in Season 2. Another Season 1 finale bombshell was that Maggie is pregnant. She’s reckoning with that at the beginning of the season, and Kohan revealed that is her major journey in the upcoming season.

“In Season 1, she was figuring out who she is, and now she’s figuring out who she wants to be as a mother. I think that’s a huge thing for her throughout the season,” Kohan elaborated.

The big question is, who is she going to tell about the baby she’s carrying and will it affect how she returns to the Crossing and when? There are so many burning questions, but luckily fans don’t have long to wait to get some answers.

Sullivan’s Crossing, Season 2 Premiere, October 2, 8/7c, CW