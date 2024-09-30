Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Bridgerton fans are getting their first look at the chemistry between Season 4 leads Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha as the duo who will bring Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek’s love story to life offered some behind-the-scenes teases in a new video interview.

In the segment for Shondaland, the stars open up about what viewers can anticipate when the series returns to Netflix. As for when Season 4 will arrive, that remains to be announced, but for now, the video is offering plenty of insight.

“I think the main thing we can expect is that it’s a really nice mix of fairytale and reality,” Thompson shared. “It’s a fairy tale love story, I guess, but it’s also got the Bridgerton element of trying to sort of tether it to some sort of reality as well and see how that pans out.”

Ha echoed Thompson’s sentiment as she added, “You can expect this emotional tug of war, or this push and pull between what their heart desires and, I guess, what society desires for them.”

Once Ha finished delivering her remarks, Thompson couldn’t help but give his costar props. He joked that her answer was “so much better than mine.”

Ha chose “prismatic” to describe the season, specifically the time “before [Sophie] meets Benedict and after.” Seeking some clarification, Thompson asked, “What does prismatic mean?”

As Ha put it, the term is derived from the properties of a prism, meaning that the word is supposed to encompass “when the light comes in and then it goes into a rainbow.”

“That’s really, really beautiful,” Thompson declared as he praised his onscreen love. As previously reported, Season 4 will follow the second-eldest Bridgerton brother known for his bohemian lifestyle and reluctance to settle down amid the Ton’s marriage mart. Ha will play Sophie, a.k.a. The Lady in Silver, who will enchant him upon meeting at his mother’s masquerade ball.

“He’s a man of many interests, and that’s great in some ways,” Thompson said of Benedict, but it can also be translated as “being a little lost or a little bit restless,” the actor noted. “There is clearly something in him that’s not very comfortable, or a bit scared, or a bit worried about the idea of really committing to something.”

See Thompson and Ha discuss even more details about Bridgerton Season 4 in the video above, and stay tuned for more details on the latest chapter from the hit series in the months ahead.

Bridgerton, Season 4 Premiere, TBA, Netflix

