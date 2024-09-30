Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Another season of The Golden Bachelor will likely grace our screens again in the near future, and we might have already gotten a glimpse at the Season 2 lead. Like many of The Bachelor franchise’s installments, the lead is often chosen through the charisma they show in a previous series. So, who would you pick for another chance of love in their sunset years?

Bachelor Nation host Jesse Palmer already has a few candidates in mind. “I feel like it’s such an amazing cast of men, all with very unique backgrounds and stories,” Palmer reveals to TV Insider. ” I think there are multiple guys that would make amazing Golden Bachelors [from The Golden Bachelorette].”

But who could potentially be the one to take the leap for love again? Gerry Turner was the first person to bring in viewers every week alongside his potential mates, and although he and ex-wife Theresa Nist didn’t end up in a lasting marriage, it was still adorable to watch their love story unfold. Now, which of Joan Vassos‘s suitors could provide the same mixture of drama, loving gazes, and likeability?

Frontrunners for this position could potentially be fan favorites Mark Anderson and Charles Ling. Mark has already been in two different variations of the show. He first appeared during Kelsey Anderson‘s hometown date with Joey Graziadei and has been dubbed “Kelsey’s hot dad.” The army veteran is vying for Joan’s heart for the public to see, and he even got a smooch from the Maryland native after giving her a German lesson.

Charles L., on the other hand, made his debut on reality TV in the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelorette. The 66-year-old retired data analyst was quickly praised on social media for his humor, vulnerability, and immense sense of wonder. Looking around the Bachelor mansion, impressed by the many different rooms and amenities, Charles L. steals the show whenever he’s on screen.

It is, however, unknown how long these two will stay in the competition. Will Joan pick them? Will they even want to tackle the commitment of becoming the next Golden Bachelor? Or will production pick another stellar man in Joan’s group? We’ll find out in due time.

Both men have struggled with becoming widowers. Charles L. even mentioned that his late wife was his first and only love to date. And they are not the only ones. Many of the other men in Joan’s season have faced a similar loss, as has Joan.

“Obviously, it remains to be seen how this is all going to play out, but I know there’s a lot of fan favorites at home already, and I think we got multiple people that would be great Golden Bachelors,” Jesse added.

Another solution for the seniors waiting for love in their sunset years is a potential Golden Paradise spinoff, to which Jesse has said, “I am all for Golden Paradise.”

Who do you think should be the next Golden Bachelor? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

The Golden Bachelorette, Season 1, Wednesdays, 8/7c, ABC