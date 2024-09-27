Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

The Golden Bachelorette is proving to be a big hit. Lead Joan Vassos and her men are capturing everyone’s hearts. With tears, chuckles, and heartwarming fuzzies, it is difficult to say goodbye to a new set of suitors each week. This is why many viewers of The Golden Bachelor and Bachelorette have found a solution. Can’t all of these senior contestants can get a shot at love? Why doesn’t a Golden Paradise exist?

As it turns out, Bachelor Nation host Jesse Palmer is a fan of the idea as well. “I am all for Golden Paradise. I think that’d be great,” he tells TV Insider.

He does have some specific requests regarding the filming location. Jesse doesn’t want to be in “Atlantic City or Naples, Florida.” The host jokingly admits, “It would have to be somewhere tropical, maybe with air conditioning. That probably would be a good idea for this group.”

When thinking about who could be cast for this adventure of a lifetime, lots of names pop up. All of the men in Joan’s season deserve a second chance. To think that 13 more will lose out on the quest to become her romantic partner, there seems to be an overload of potential. Gerry Turner‘s hopefuls also captured the hearts of people at home, so this could be a match made in heaven.

“I’m all about manifestation,” Jesse continues. “I believe that would be so much fun to have the cast from Gerry’s season and the Golden ladies matching up with this cast of guys from Joan’s season. I just think would be magic.”

Two men who should make a reappearance (if they don’t win Joan’s heart) are Mark Anderson and Charles Ling. They have quickly become the ultimate fan favorites of the season.

Bachelor Nation had already been introduced to Mark in The Bachelor Season 28. During Kelsey Anderson‘s hometown stint, the winner introduced lead Joey Graziadei to her family, including dad Mark. Since then, people have been going crazy over Kelsey’s “hot dad.”

Jesse also noticed this, mentioning that Mark is “really handsome” as well as “very sweet, very, very loving.” He adds, “His personality is just tremendous. Such a great guy.”

But he had to say that Charles L.’s immense popularity doesn’t shock him much either. “Charles is just so sweet and sincere,” Jesse says. Besides his gentle ways and hilarious humor, Charles L.’s story truly captivates. Jesse is quick to bring up how Charles L. talks about “his family and his beautiful daughters and his intentions of being there for Joan,” as well as “really stepping out of his comfort zone.”

Meanwhile, former pro football player Jesse has stepped his toes into the world of fashion. Looking dapper in his suits week-to-week, Jesse has combined his love for “repping my team” with his love for wearing clothes that are “more modern and understated.”

He once played for the New York Giants and the Florida Gators, so feels like he has a unique vantage point. Looking back, Jesse says, “My only options as a guy were to go out and buy really loud shirts with birth colors and big block lettering or jerseys.”

Now, with his own line with Fanatics called J. Palmer, he’s created “13 essential pieces,” which he describes as something that will “allow guys the flexibility and versatility to go from home to the gym, but also to the office or to the boardroom or to a bar with the guys after work or on a date with your significant other, or to the game.” To add more detail, he says, “It’s not just athleisure wear and shirts and shorts and tailored joggers. It’s button-up shirts like I’m wearing now. It’s this quarter zip sweater like I’m wearing. It’s blazers.” He notes, “It’s a really cool contemporary aesthetic for the sports fan who wants to rep his team but just doesn’t want to sacrifice on style as well.”

The Golden Bachelorette, Season 1, Wednesdays, 8/7c, ABC