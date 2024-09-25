Love is Blind. (L to R) Jeramey Lutinski, Sarah Ann Bick in the season 6 reunion of Love is Blind. Cr. Greg Gayne/Netflix © 2024

Controversial Love Is Blind Season 6 contestants Sarah Ann Bick and Jeramey Lutinski have decided to call it quits. This news comes barely six months after the show’s intense reunion was released on Netflix. Sarah Ann and Jeramey lived together and were in an on-and-off relationship for at least a year.

The duo met in the pods but parted ways when Jeramey proposed to Laura Dadisman. Shortly after, Sarah Ann reached out to Jeramey through Instagram DMs. They also had a late-night parking lot conversation while he was still with Laura, but Jeramey swore “nothing inappropriate” happened.

Sarah Ann and Jeramey’s secretive back-and-forth received backlash from fellow contestants and the wider audience. Many felt they were toying with Laura’s emotions, especially once they came out to confirm how their story continued after filming ended.

But now, the two are no longer together.

Sarah Ann took to her Instagram Stories to reveal her side of the story. “It’s time to address the end of my relationship with Jeramey,” she wrote on September 24. She noted that she didn’t feel like it was her obligation to explain but rather because she wanted to.

People had been reaching out to her and bringing up some of their concerns about Jeramey’s current love life, which is why she opened up. “I still get a lot of people asking me if we are together, letting me know he is dating other people, on apps, etc.,” she continued.

Happy with the platform she has been given, Sarah Ann even noted why she wanted to clear the air. “I’m still in pursuit of finding my true love,” she said. The reality star even mentioned her journey of “healing and growth” and noted that she’d collected fan questions. They will be answered in forthcoming Instagram Reels “to end the questions and rumors.”

Love is Blind fans weren’t exactly rooting for this couple. Jeramey even spoke out against the backlash he and Sarah Ann received in February.

“Ok, got it. Enough,” he wrote before addressing “the amount of hate” he’d gotten. “For you, it’s entertainment, for us it was a part of life at an accelerated pace,” he continued.

“Unfortunately for the world, filming 8-10 hours a day isn’t enough. Next time we’ll recommend having cameras attached 24/7. We’ll make sure every one is perfect at every moment and nothing but blunted boring moments happen.” Jeramey added, “Everyone will get their chance to speak when the time is right. Until then we all get it.”

Love Is Blind, Season 7, October 2, Netflix