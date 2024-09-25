Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Joan Vassos, the first Golden Bachelorette lead, already had a hard time choosing who to eliminate in the season premiere, but it’s only going to get harder. Fans of the show are happy with many of the men the show has chosen to woo to the 61-year-old Maryland native. But one suitor has emerged as a Bachelor Nation beloved after the first week.

Who could it be? Obviously, Charles Ling.

The 66-year-old stole everyone’s heart with his gentle and polite demeanor. His humor made him truly stand out. “I’m Charles. I’m 66 years old, but I look 36,” he said as he exited the limo, which made Joan chuckle. His appreciation for the Bachelor mansion was also noticed with his observant commentary.

Charles seems like a great guy. And he’s not just nice to Joan. He’s friendly with everyone, even his competitors. Viewers have noticed his friendship with fellow suitor Jack Lencioni, whose food he was seen eating, and they approve of the budding “bromance.”

The fan-favorite contestant is quite impressive. He came to the United States from China when he was younger with just $20 in his pocket. Scroll down to get the scoop on Charles L.

Does Charles have any kids?

Yes, he does. Charles has two adult daughters. Both of them are very proud of their dad for taking this jump to find love. They supported him by sending in a video during the segment of the first episode that made everyone tear up.

Charles’s daughter Sophia commented on his latest Instagram photo dump with: “Star quality pics dad.”

Was Charles married?

Charles was married for many years before his wife’s unexpected death six years ago. Still reeling from the loss of his first love, his two daughters prompted him to look for love in this unconventional way. They told him they “want to see a happy dad.”

Opening up more in his introduction video, Charles tearfully remarked, “We shared a lot of happy days. She was my first and only love. I don’t know how I went through those years.”

What does Charles do for a living?

Currently retired, Charles used to be a financial analyst. It is not known where he worked or when he decided to retire. These days, he is enjoying his free time and hopes to attend a Britney Spears concert within his lifetime. In the fun facts section of his ABC bio, Charles revealed that he “loves to fish.”

