Bachelor Nation is already obsessed with The Golden Bachelorette. It may have the same concept as the original version, but the execution of the series appears completely different. Instead of “situationship”-ridden playboys, The Golden Bachelorette showcases men who have lived, loved, and oftentimes, lost. Some have become widowers in recent years, others have gotten a divorce. Leading lady Joan Vassos is ready to fall in love all over again after losing her husband, and she may find her next soulmate among her Golden Bachelorette contestants.

After just the first episode, there are a few notable names to keep an eye on. One of those special suitors is Keith Gordon, a 62-year-old from San Jose, California, who received the First Impression Rose and Joan’s only kiss of the evening. His calm demeanor hasn’t just impressed Joan — many fans have already started to root for him.

Joan even gushed to TV Insider how “safe” he makes her feel, something she hasn’t felt since her husband’s death. “He’s like a big teddy bear, and he just said the right things. He knew me for some reason without really knowing me about what I really liked in life, and we connected really well,” she told us. Scroll down to get up to speed on all things Keith.

Does Keith have any kids?

Keith’s favorite way to describe himself is as a “girl dad,” and with three daughters, he can definitely claim that title. His daughters are named Ryan, Annika, and Ella.

Hopping around from one adventure to another, Keith doesn’t just use his quirky spirit to impress Joan, he is often seen tagging along with his kids to all kinds of events. From restaurant meetings to family holidays to seeing Chappell Roan, the (should be recipient of) dad-of-the-year award does it all. His kids are between 13 and 21. He often brings up how proud he is of them, which doesn’t come as a surprise to anyone who has seen his Instagram. It is basically a shrine to them.

Was Keith married?

Yes, he has been married before. Not much is known about this relationship other than they split 12 years ago. He also revealed on the show that the reason they parted ways was because “addiction was in the family.” Since then, he has had to be a single parent to his three daughters.

What does Keith do for a living?

No, he isn’t just a “girl dad.” He has, however, listed that as his occupation on his ABC bio. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Purdue University. Currently, he is a sales director for a fiber optic company, Amphenol ICC, according to his LinkedIn page. He’s been in this position for over four years.

The president and CEO of Amphenol has even shared a post about Keith’s participation in the series on the networking platform.

The Golden Bachelorette, Season 1, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Hulu