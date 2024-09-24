Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Olympic athlete Ilona Maher and pro dance partner Alan Bersten are taking social media by storm, teasing all of their rehearsals ahead of their next performance on Dancing With the Stars. Now, the duo’s done it again. Ilona and Alan have decided to recreate an iconic scene for the show’s upcoming Movie Night episode. They’ll be performing “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” from the film.

The scene in question? Baby (Jennifer Grey) and Johnny’s (Patrick Swayze) chemistry-loaded entendre in Dirty Dancing. It’s not set in the Catskills, but there’s one thing they got right. One person has a lot of experience in the dance field, and another has a lot of determination.

To preview what fans will be able to see on DWTS, the pair shared a clip on TikTok. In the shared post, they have the onscreen caption, “Getting into our Dirty Dancing characters a little too much,” as the two lovingly stare into each other’s eyes. So, one thing is for certain: They have the sensual part of the routine down.

Speaking of Dirty Dancing, fans have started to wonder if the DWTS pair will attempt the iconic lift. Ilona, who is a rugby star, could definitely pull it off if they decided to switch things up. But, Alan is a dance professional. In stereotypical gender roles, the man would lift the

This has divided her followers. Instagram user @caittay_ wants Alan to take on Johnny’s part, “This is perfect. Do the lift but DO NOT SWITCH. I want to see my amazingly strong and beautiful Ilona lifted into the air like the feminine queen she is.” However, TikTok account @miranda_writes114 would prefer the complete opposite, “If you do the famous lift but you lift alan i’m gonna LOSE IT.”

That hasn’t been the only thing people have been commenting on their profiles. Sharing that the pairing has “won over” social media even if they don’t win the mirrorball trophy. They also never want Ilona and Alan to stop making their “beautiful weird” content. “Move over kids, Ilona and Alan are now the two most important people in my life,” user @schmoodledoodle wrote down, and that about sums up most of the fandom’s reaction.

During the September 24 episode, two couples will be eliminated. The season’s premiere on September 17 showcased all the contestants without sending anyone home. This week, their scores will be added together to see who’s in danger. With Ilona and Alan’s chemistry, it would be shocking if these two go home this early.

Dancing With the Stars, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC