Ross McCall Gives Romance Update After Kissing Pat Sajak’s Daughter Maggie

Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Seems like the relationship between Ross McCall and Maggie Sajak is progressing! In a recent podcast appearance, McCall indicated that he and a new girlfriend of his have been spending a lot of time together.

Though he didn’t name Maggie by name in the August 2 episode of Jenny Mollen’s podcast All the Fails, McCall did confirm he’s in a new relationship. “It’s early,” he said.

This April, Maggie, daughter of former Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak, was spotted kissing McCall and holding hands with the Scottish actor on a walk in Los Angeles. That outing came after a couple months of Instagram flirtations between the two, as Us Weekly reported at the time.

On the podcast, McCall implied he’s been spending a lot of time with his new lady love, saying that his dog has to sleep on the floor and not on the bed when a girlfriend is over. “So she’s on the floor a lot these days,” he said of his canine companion.

McCall also spoke more broadly about his love life on the podcast. “I love partnership,” he told Mollen. “Partnership is a big deal to me. … I’m probably, yes, I am a hopeless romantic.”

In past relationships, McCall was engaged to 9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt and Italian actor Alessandra Mastronardi, per Us, but tied the knot with neither one.

“For me, I go, listen, things don’t work out. I’ve got no ill feelings,” he said on the podcast. “I mean, I was heartbroken each time. You know, I believe in partnership, and I’m not very good with loss.”

McCall is best known for his TV work in shows like Band of Brothers, 24: Live Another Day, and White Collar: He appeared, coincidentally, in nine episodes of each.

Maggie, meanwhile, continues to work as Wheel of Fortune’s social media correspondent. Her famous dad retired from his hosting gig in June after four decades at the game show’s podium.

Wheel of Fortune, Weekdays, Check Local Listings