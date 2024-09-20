Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Joey Graziadei has just started his journey on Dancing With The Stars, and some fans are concerned. The former Bachelor lead shocked everyone with his stellar dancing chops. With pro Jenna Johnson, he danced the cha cha and earned a score of 21 from the judges. Like many dances, this was a fairly intimate one, and fans immediately took to social media to note down their thoughts, with many saying that they wouldn’t be able to handle their man dancing with another woman.

His fiancée, Kelsey Anderson, has finally had enough and posted a video on TikTok reacting to the comments. The New Orleans resident sarcastically reacted with, “Kelsey, why is Jenna touching your man like that,” and answered the question with, “Honestly, I don’t know. Maybe because it is her job. Maybe because she is a professional dancer, and she has to touch him to dance.”

Kelsey has had enough of the people telling her she is “so strong” for being able to watch Joey dance with Jenna. “Let’s do a little recap here. Do y’all remember how Joey and I met?” she asked her followers. “He was dating 31 women when he met me, and I won the Super Bowl ring.”

The reality star stressed that she has “security” regarding her relationship with Joey. She continued, “Joey and I, still together and strong after a year of all that craziness. Joey also has to be the type of man who gives me the security or give me the reassurance that I need and deserve.”

There you have it, folks. Joey and Kelsey are stronger than ever. “If I can survive that, I can survive watching him dance with a married woman with a cute little baby boy [and] crushing it,” she said. Kelsey concluded her video by saying, “Remember to vote for Joey.” Joey’s pro reacted to Kelsey’s video in the comments. “That’s my girl right there,” Jenna said.

In addition to Joey, Kelsey has another person to root for. Her dad, Mark Anderson, was thrust into the experience of The Golden Bachelorette earlier this year, and now we’re seeing the journey play out. Being the supportive daughter she is, Kelsey dropped her dad off at the mansion and introduced him to Joan Vassos.

