Country star Blake Shelton went on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show and talked about his appreciation of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s love story. Shelton, who is an Oklahoma Sooners fan, talked about more than just football to the sports analyst. The “God’s Own Country” singer and McAfee raved about Swift never missing one of Kelce’s game anymore before Shelton jokingly asked, “Do you think they’re going to get married? Let’s talk about it.”

As McAfee went on about how it’s a natural topic to discuss and inquired about Shelton’s own public marriage, the country singer sarcastically remarked, “Because it makes perfect sense to marry someone, you know, to try to promote your career.”

“I don’t think Taylor Swift misses a Chiefs game anymore.. I’ve been around Travis once or twice and he owns the moment wherever he is.. He’s got charisma and I love his personality”@blakeshelton #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/JYNMrAS9Z2 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 19, 2024

Afterward, McAfee prompted Shelton to answer whether he believed in the superstar couple. Shelton was quick to say “I do.” He even compared them to him and his wife Gwen Stefani, since neither couple has been afraid to bring their relationship into the spotlight. “They’re just kind of putting out there in everybody’s face,” the hitmaker explained. “There’s no sneaking around … or trying to tamp things down or keep it on the down low. I think when you’re just willing to come out and just put it in everybody’s face that you’re together and you’re owning it… that’s what Gwen and I did.

The topic came up when the former Voice coach said Kelce is “a standout no matter what” and has a big “personality.” This is an often-mentioned compliment to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end as Swift’s massive career needs someone who is okay with her level of fame and doesn’t feel overshadowed. The Oklahoma native and McAfee quickly stumbled into praising the fashion-forward Kelce and his older brother Jason Kelce. McAfee even stated that he’s happy that the Kelce brothers are the ones who are opening up football to a whole new fanbase with their personalities and podcast New Heights

Shelton is just the latest celebrity who has voiced his support of the award-breaking artist and athlete. Friends of Swift, including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Miles Teller have all joined her on the sidelines at one of Kelce’s games. McAfee previously also had Kenny Chesney as a guest, and he spoke favorably about the couple as well.

The “Fortnight” singer and footballer started dating in July 2023. Then, in September 2023, the two opened up to the public about their relationship when Swift arrived at Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on Kelce next to his mom. Since then, Swift has been seen at many of his games, including his 2024 Super Bowl win in Las Vegas. Kelce has returned the favor and even did a small performance with Taylor on stage in London in June.

To make everyone swoon even more, Swift gave a shoutout to her partner during the VMAs. In her acceptance speech for Video of the Year, she thanked her boyfriend. “Everything that man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic,” she gushed. Besides their professional engagements, they have also been spotted at restaurants in New York, Kansas City, and Los Angeles, as well as their public Coachella date.

