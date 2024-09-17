Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Someone call the party planner in Hope Valley! When Calls the Heart star Kevin McGarry announced he married costar Kayla Wallace during the Hearties Family Reunion event on September 14. During a panel appearance, McGarry showed off his wedding ring as the crowd cheered, but he didn’t elaborate on any wedding details — yet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suspenders Unbuttoned™️ | Kevin McGarry Fan Account (@suspendersunbuttoned)

The couple went public with their romance in November 2020. They went on to star in the Hallmark movie Feeling Butterflies and later My Grown-Up Christmas. McGarry and Wallace announced their engagement during the 2022 holiday season. (Fitting, right?)

Back in May 2016, the couple had a double date night with costars Erin Krakow and Ben Rosenbaum. “Coupla cowpokes came to Cali!” McGarry captioned the post.

McGarry and Wallace first met on the set of the Hallmark Channel series when they both joined in Season 6. McGarry played Nathan, a new love interest for Elizabeth Thornton, while Wallace played Fiona, who worked for the telephone company in town. Wallace didn’t return as a full-time cast member in Season 11, but she did appear in the season finale.

Krakow opened up to TV Insider about Wallace’s absence on When Calls the Heart. “We love Kayla Wallace. We would love for her to be in every episode,” she said. “Kayla had a really incredible opportunity on another TV series that films out of town [Landman]. We’re excited for her.”

Wallace will be appearing in the upcoming Paramount+ series Landman alongside Jon Hamm and Billy Bob Thornton. When her casting was announced, McGarry sent his love in the comments of his fiancée’s Instagram post. “So proud of you darling! You’re a [star emoji],” he wrote.

McGarry is currently hard at work filming When Calls the Heart Season 12, which is expected to premiere in 2025.