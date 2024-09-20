Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Remember when Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Chandler (Matthew Perry) kissed? No? Well, it was just one measly flashback, and we were all more shocked about the fact that Monica’s (Courteney Cox) first kiss was actually with Ross (David Schwimmer).

The sibling lip lock wasn’t intentional (blame the coats), but it made us forget what could’ve been the best couple on Friends.

Yes, Monica and Chandler are perfect. They complement each other in every way possible, but the sarcastic match between Rachel and Chandler could’ve been just as iconic.

At first glance, the two main characters don’t seem to have that much in common. But that’s just surface-level. They are both paired up with a Geller. They love cheesecake. Personality-wise, they both have snarky tendencies.

In watching Friends (and reruns), I’ve always noticed the longing glances and undeniable chemistry that radiates between them. You could say that’s because of the actors and their natural chemistry. All the Friends characters had countless love interests over the years, but something romantic between Rachel and Chandler was sadly never explored.

Before Chandler puts his attention on Monica, he dates around. Although often jealous of Joey’s womanizing ways, Chandler’s interest in women seems a bit more well-rounded. In between his stints with Janice (Maggie Wheeler), Kathy (Paget Brewster), and Joanna (Alison La Placa), Rachel’s boss at Bloomingdale’s, fans gets to see the budding friendship between these two main characters. Rachel and Chandler really just like each other. Most of their moments happen off-screen, but there’s an occasional glimpse here and there. The physical intimacy during that period also kicks up a notch.

In Seasons 3 and 4, Chandler helps Rachel through the ups and downs of her dating life. He’s a shoulder to cry on, gives her advice, and even sets her up with one of his co-workers. To some, this might seem like innocent interactions between buddies.

But he literally sabotages her date.

When things starts progressing between Rachel and Patrick, Chandler decides to intervene by saying that Rachel wants a serious relationship, knowing Patrick will end the date. It’s like Chandler didn’t even care Patrick was just a rebound. Chandler didn’t even want to entertain Rachel getting serious with his co-worker. Why? Well, that’s for you to decide. (I know what I think.)

Rachel, on her end, adores Chandler. But, as with Ross, it sometimes takes her a while to realize it, especially when they aren’t her exact vision of “hot.” Yes, I know, floppy-haired young Chandler was a looker, but he didn’t fit the exotic, six-pack hunk Rachel had in mind. Remember, this was before Seth Cohen revolutionized the field. (No, Adam Brody is not nerdy in the slightest, but they had to start somewhere.)

Only one pesky little thing was standing in the way of exploring the connection between Rachel and Chandler: Ross, Chandler’s best friend and Rachel’s “true love.” Monica’s older brother had been pining after his sister’s closest pal since they were in high school. So, when she reentered his life after his divorce from ex-wife Carol (Jane Sibbett), he had to make his dream a reality. He succeeded. Even when they broke up (or were on “a break”), he made it extremely hard to date Rachel if you wanted to stay in his good graces.

Joey (Matt LeBlan) did follow his instincts and confessed his love to Rachel. But let’s be real: Would Joey and Ross have been friends without the others? The answer is probably no; they wouldn’t. There was never that much at stake for him compared to Chandler.

Chandler, being a good friend, never crossed that line with Ross. However, Ross did not repay that favor. He dated Chandler’s on-and-off-again girlfriend, Janice, during a depressive state.

Now, if you need to be convinced further, think about one of the strongest bonds in New Girl. Chandler is perhaps not quite neurotic as Schmidt (Max Greenfield), but a Rachel and Chandler plot line would’ve resembled a romance like the one Cece (Hannah Simone) and Schmidt had: Passionate, funny, and at times confusing, but overall they help each other grow.

That is exactly what could’ve been between Rachel and Chandler. No, I’m not saying that they should’ve been endgame. But can you imagine them riff on a date? Sarcasm intertwined with sexual tension is a fun subsection on its own, but the reaction Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Monica, Ross, and Joey would have made it all the better. That episode arc before they eventually return to their respective Geller could’ve been comedy gold.

Yet, it’s too late. Friends has been over for 20 years. The dream of Rachel and Chandler having even a one-off date episode will never materialize. So during your next rewatch session—it is the 30th anniversary after all—you can think of this, and notice all the unsaid tension that builds up over the years.

Trust me, it’s there.

Do you think Rachel and Chandler should have dated? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.