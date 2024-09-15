Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Bachelor Nation, there’s another wedding on the way! The Bachelorette Season 17 lead Katie Thurston announced her engagement to comedian Jeff Arcuri on September 15.

Thurston showed off her gorgeous engagement ring in a series of romantic beachside photos. “When you know, you know,” she captioned her Instagram post. She also shared a video of the moment Arcuri popped the question.

Her Bachelor Nation family flooded the comments with well wishes to the happy couple. The Bachelorette Season 21 star Jenn Tran wrote, “IM SO HAPPY FOR YOU.” The Bachelor Season 29 alum Daisy Kent commented, “So happy for you queen.” Maria Georgas, Jade Roper, and Blake Horstmann also sent their love.

The reality star revealed she was in a new relationship four months ago on her Instagram Story, but she didn’t go Instagram official until June 14. “Safe to say he’s making it to hometowns next week,” the FBoy Island alum captioned adorable PDA photos with Arcuri.

Thurston gushed about her boyfriend in a July Instagram post and gave a glimpse into their blossoming relationship. The 33-year-old called Arcuri an “extraordinary human who is the kindest man I have ever met. He’s my love, my protector, my peace, my healer, and of course, my laughter. I never knew two souls could collide the way ours have. You were worth the wait.”

Arcuri is a comedian who frequently shares his stand-up videos on social media. He is currently on his Full Beans Fall Tour.

Thurston made her Bachelor Nation debut during Matt James’ season of The Bachelor. She was chosen to lead the next season of The Bachelorette. At the end of her season, she got engaged to Blake Moynes, but they ended their relationship a few months later.

Weeks after her breakup with Moynes, Thurston went public with John Hersey, another contestant from her season. The couple dated for seven months before splitting in June 2022.