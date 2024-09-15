Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Walton Goggins has made quite a name for himself, playing intricate and often dubious characters. The actor and producer is known to fully immerse himself into a role and be okay with playing people who are not always the nicest. He moved from Georgia to Los Angeles in 1991, quickly getting tiny roles in shows like Beverly Hills, 90210 and Queen, but it took some time to get his big break.

Now, the Alabama-born actor has some trophies pending at the Emmys. He’s up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his performance in Prime Video’s Fallout.

Having been married twice, Goggins is happy with the love and wisdom his wife, Nadia Conners, bestows on him from time to time. “To be in a relationship with someone who has something profound to say about everything, that’s a real gift to have that in your union. I do believe, ironically, that love is the great release,” he gushed about his marriage in a 2011 interview with Military.com. Learn more about his wife and his past marriage below.

Who is Walton Goggins’ wife?

Nadia Conners is his current partner. Conners is as impressive as the Sons of Anarchy alum. She has had a successful career in Hollywood as a writer and director. Her debut environmental documentary, The 11th Hour, was even nominated for an award at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. That project was backed and narrated by Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

More recently, she premiered her first narrative film, The Uninvited, in March 2024 at South by Southwest. Goggins was cast in the movie as the husband. Inspired by a real-life party they threw, she told Sneak Peek on the red carpet that the Pedro Pascal-starring film was definitely not a biopic. She served as a writer on the TV series Tyrant.

When did they get married?

The happy couple got married in 2011. At the time of their wedding, Goggins and Conners had already been together for six years.

Conners and Goggins started seeing each other in 2005 when they were set up on a blind date by mutual friends. Sharing the tale of their first encounter on The View, Goggins revealed that he didn’t necessarily know what was happening as it took place at a business dinner where he was supposed to raise money. “I didn’t talk to anyone there that I was supposed to talk to, and at the end of it, she said, ‘You’re going to take me home, right?’ ” he recalled. “And I said, ‘Uh, yes.’”

The Justified actor was charmed, and they began dating. Conners finally realized that Goggins didn’t know the two were on a blind date six months after it had happened.

Do Walton and his wife have any kids?

Goggins and Conners share one kid, Augustus. Their son was born in February 2011, just seven months before they got married.

Both parents are in awe of their child, often posting about all of his positive attributes on social media platforms. Goggins opened up about the love he has for his son on Father’s Day in 2020. “This one’s mine. I’d say like father like son but truth be told, in my case, I prefer like son like father,” Goggins began. “He is kind and earnest, thoughtful and funny As shit. He is insatiably curious, empathetic and has taught me more about being a man than anything that has happened in my life. I love you little man.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Walton Goggins (@waltongogginsbonafide)

Conners is just as proud of her son. Her latest post on Instagram shows a slideshow featuring Augustus right before the start of the school year. “First day of 8th grade!! We are so proud of you Augustus!!” Conners wrote. “You have become and extraordinary person, a deep feeling human, and already a scintillating intellectual!! We love you.”

Goggins, who wasn’t able to be there, quickly commented, “God, I miss you both so much. Heavy heart I’m not there to see this right of passage.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadia Conners (@nadiasomerset)

What happened to Walton’s first wife?

The union between Goggins and Conners is his second marriage. The Shield veteran wed Leanne Kaun in 2001. She owned a dog-walking business in Laurel Canyon, California. The couple stayed married until Kaun died in 2004. She died by suicide.