Netflix has officially unveiled its first look at Bridgerton Season 4’s leading lady, Yerin Ha who will play Benedict’s (Luke Thompson) love interest, Sophie.

But there’s a little change being made with the character plucked from the pages of author Julia Quinn’s novel An Offer From a Gentleman, which chronicles her and Benedict’s romance. The change comes in the form of a fresh last name, differing from the book’s iteration of Sophie Beckett.

Instead, Ha who is a Korean actor from Australia will play Sophie Baek. The last name change is out of respect for Ha’s culture as Baek is a Korean surname. “A name is the first bit of identity that you share with the world, and that’s why changing a name can be so powerful,” Ha told Netflix’s Tudum. “To make Sophie’s name fit someone who looks like me is really empowering. All credit to Jess Brownell, our showrunner.”

Brownell reportedly came to Ha about the name, asking for possible surnames that begin with the letter B which is Korean. “It’s a really nice way for me to feel like the role is fit for me, rather than me having to fit a certain mold,” Ha added. “It’s amazing what it can do just in a psychological sense. So it means a lot that Jess did that for me.”

A similar change was made for Season 2’s lead, Simone Ashley who portrays Kate Sharma (now Bridgerton). In Quinn’s books, Kate’s last name was Sheffield, but Sharma was chosen to better reflect Ashley’s Indian culture.

For those unfamiliar with the role of Sophie, she’s a woman who has been forced to spend much of her life working as a maid for the Ton’s most demanding employer. Despite the hardships she’s faced, Sophie always finds a way to persevere through her circumstances. But her life will drastically change when she disguises herself to attend Violet Bridgerton’s (Ruth Gemmell) masquerade ball where she’ll meet Benedict.

In Ha’s official casting unveil, Netflix released an exciting video of the star carding through wardrobe pieces among which include Sophie’s silver gloves for the masquerade, an accessory that is key to her Lady in Silver identity. As Season 4’s logline teases, Benedict is loath to settle down despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, but that changes when he meets “a captivating” Lady in Silver.

Set to return for eight all-new episodes, Season 4 of Bridgerton will be helmed by Season 3’s showrunner Brownell, with Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica, and Chris Van Dusen attached to executive produce.

This is Ha’s latest role in a line of recent major projects having starred in Paramount+‘s Halo series and she’s set to feature in HBO‘s Dune: Prophecy. Still, she revealed to Tudum, “What drew me to Sophie was that she immediately has obstacles — something that she constantly has to overcome. Whether it’s this battle around social status or trying to hide her feelings from Benedict.”

Dearest Gentle Reader, as preparations for the next social season are almost underway, we request a warm welcome to the newest member of the Ton….Presenting Yerin Ha as Sophie in Bridgerton Season 4! pic.twitter.com/aZBVZuZ714 — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) September 11, 2024

In the video, above, Ha’s masquerade look is teased, hinting at her disguise that will captivate Benedict. “There’s this theme with masks that was running throughout all of my audition scenes,” Ha revealed. “When does Sophie put on this mask to cover her emotions? Or vice versa, when does she take it off and when does she soften up? Playing with those [questions] is just really fun.”

As for upcoming ballroom scenes, Thompson told the streamer’s site that he and Ha have been practicing their dance moves. “In fact, we had a dance rehearsal today. I’ve only stepped on Yerin’s toes once, which is good,” Thompson jokingly said.

Ha added that their lessons have been, “really special and very vulnerable. The dancing is like an extension of their emotions, and a way for them to connect.”

Don’t miss it for yourself, stay tuned for updates on Sophie and Benedict’s love story as we gear up for Bridgerton Season 4, and let us know what you think of Sophie’s name change in the comments section.

Bridgerton, Season 4 Premiere, TBA, Netflix