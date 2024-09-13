Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Are Johnny and David Rose hosting the Emmy Awards? No, it’s the father-son duo Eugene Levy and Dan Levy. The Schitt’s Creek alums will co-host the ceremony, which will air live on ABC on September 15.

Eugene, who has been in some of the most iconic pop culture projects in the last 50 years, is an excellent choice to host, as is his hilarious son. The actor has remained relevant throughout the decades, with roles in National Lampoon’s Vacation, American Pie, and Schitt’s Creek. The Canadian comic (and his eyebrows) have been able to impress a lot of audiences over the years.

The 77-year-old actor has been happily married for almost 50 years. Learn more about his long marriage and family below.

Who is Eugene Levy’s wife?

Deborah Divine is Eugene’s wife. While her husband and son have embraced the spotlight, Deborah prefers to stay behind scenes. Dan revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2021 that his mom and dad performed “Love and Happiness by Emmylou Harris at his sister’s wedding. “It just brought the house down,” Dan revealed. “My mom, who doesn’t like the spotlight, absolutely nailed it. It was so nice.”

When did Eugene and Deborah get married?

The veteran actor and his wife have been married since June 12, 1977, and they just celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary. They’re definitely on the list of Hollywood’s longest-lasting relationships.

When Eugene was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in March 2024, he gave his wife a sweet shoutout. “You can’t have your name put on a star on Hollywood Boulevard without someone having your back, and Deb’s had mine for 47 years,” he said during his acceptance speech. “There would be no star today without you.”

Do Eugene and his wife have any kids?

Yes, they do. Besides famous son Daniel “Dan” Levy, their daughter Sarah Levy is also an actor. Eugene and his two kids all acted alongside each other in the hit series Schitt’s Creek. Mimicking real life, Dan played Eugene’s son in the fictional show, while Sarah played the role of Twyla Sands.

Dan was born in 1983, and Sarah arrived three years later in 1986. Eugene and Deborah raised their kids in Toronto.

What does Eugene’s wife do for a living?

Unlike her husband and kids, Deborah had no aspiration to be in the limelight. She wanted to work behind the scenes. She has production credits on the ’90s TV shows Another World, Higgins Boys, and Gruber. She was also a production manager on Search for Tomorrow and The Edge of Night, as well as a screenwriter on the TV series Maniac Mansion.

Eugene has always said that, without Deborah’s support, he wouldn’t have the success he does now. He famously thanked Deborah in his 2020 Emmy Awards speech. “I first want to thank my darling wife of 43 years, Deb Divine, for all the love, support, and sage counsel over the years,” the funny man lovingly said. “I wouldn’t be up here without you, Deb, I love you.”

Besides her professional accolades, she also used to have an active Twitter (now X) account, but it has since been deactivated.