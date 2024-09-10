Fashion designer Rachel Zoe and her husband, Rodger Berman, are separating after more than two decades of marriage in what is being called a “mutual decision.”

Zoe and Berman made the announcement in a joint statement shared on Zoe’s Instagram on Monday, September 9, writing, “After 33 years together and 26 years married, Rodger and I have come to the mutual decision to end our marriage.”

The statement continued, “We are incredibly proud of the loving family we have created and our countless memories together. Our number one priority has been and will always be our children. We are committed to co-parent our boys and to continue to work together within the many businesses we share.”

“We ask for privacy during this time as we navigate this new chapter. With love and gratitude – Rachel & Rodger,” they concluded.

Zoe met Berman in 1991 when both were attending The George Washington University in Washington, D.C. They tied the knot in 1998 and went on to have two sons, Skyler Morrison, 13, and Kaius Jagger, 10.

The couple’s relationship was documented in the Bravo reality series The Rachel Zoe Project, which aired from 2008 to 2013. The pair also starred in Lifetime’s Fashionably Late with Rachel Zoe in 2015, and Berman often appeared as a co-host on iHeartRadio’s Climbing in Heels with Rachel Zoe podcast.

Back in February, Zoe celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary on Instagram, writing, “What a wild ride it’s been for 26 years of marriage with my @rbermanus. I was your very young bride and you have told me every day since that I am the most beautiful woman in any room or in the world every day since.”

She added, “Well they say love is blind and I’m so here for that 33 years together later. I can say life with us is never boring and ever changing but I wouldn’t want to be on this rollercoaster of life with anyone else ever.”

Fans had been speculating about the status of the relationship after noticing Berman hadn’t featured in any of Zoe’s Instagram posts since Father’s Day back in June. In that post, Zoe shared a photo of Berman and their two boys, writing, “@rbermanus one of the best to ever do it. Our boys are the luckiest and we are so grateful for you.”