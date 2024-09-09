Here’s Why You Could Miss ‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’ This Week

Finally, Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune are back for their 41st and 42nd seasons, respectively, but already some disruptions in programming can be expected by certain audiences this week.

Several major television events that air this week might result in audiences’ local programming stations being affected with rescheduled airing times or even complete preemption in some cases.

Those events are Monday night’s (September 9) NFL football game (between the New York Jets and the San Francisco 49ers, airing at 8:20 ET/5:20 PT on ABC and ESPN); Tuesday night’s (September 10) presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump (beginning 9/8c on ABC and simulcast across fellow broadcasters); and Thursday’s (September 12) MLB games.

For Jeopardy!, details about your station and usual air times can be found on the show’s website, but some dedicated fans have already put together a chart of the major metropolitan areas of the West Coast that are potentially being affected across all three days, including cities like Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Eugene, Oregon, to name a few.

Meanwhile, Wheel of Fortune fans can find their local stations on the show’s website as well, but fans on Reddit have mapped out some of the potential preemptions taking place as a result of the same TV events, with many locales simply delaying their airings and others rescheduling.

To find out if and how your local affiliate station(s) for each show will be adjusting for these major events this week, be sure to check your local listings!