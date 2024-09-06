Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Forget the big city dweller visits her hometown and falls in love with her high school sweetheart trope, and get ready for the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance plot because Lifetime is giving us just that. Christmas in the Spotlight follows the premise of the headline-making relationship between the superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. Starring Emmy winner Jeannie Mai, influencer Hayley Kalil (aka hayleyybaylee) in her television debut, Jessica Lord, and Laith Wallschlegger, the movie is about to be an It’s a Wonderful Lifetime hit.

Christmas in the Spotlight will follow popular musician Bowyn (Lord), who is known for “singing about love and relationships but hasn’t found Mr. Right yet,” according to Lifetime. Unable to focus on dating because of her fame and busy schedule, she is surprised when she feels a spark when meeting Drew (Wallschlegger), a pro football player. Drew and Bowyn first get to know each other when he’s backstage at one of her shows with his niece. Quickly after he publicly declares he has a crush on Bowyn, the two take a plunge into romance.

This sounds familiar, right? Hollywood’s favorite it couple was bound to inspire love stories. Kelce might not be the “Romeo” who was throwing pebbles, but his public shot to go on a date with her made Swift’s “daddy” say anything but “stay away from Juliet.” Slight changes were made to the start of their courtship, but even someone who’s not a fan (do these kinds of people even still exist?) will be able to recognize where the inspiration for this script came from.

What’s even more similar is the trials and tribulations the characters will face. Their hectic work-life balance, people questioning if their feelings for each other are real or just for show, the paparazzi, their fans, and even their family all come into play in this flick.

It seems like there’s only one thing that truly differentiates it from the real-life Swift and Kelce, and it is the timeline. As it’s a romantic Christmas movie, Bowyn and Drew only have until the end of the holiday season to decide whether to stay together or let it die out.

Luckily for the celebrity item, they are not under such strict guidelines. But, maybe this movie will be the start of people understanding the pressure the two are under. Yet, what’s certain is that this will be a holiday rom-com for the ages!

