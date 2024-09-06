Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

The Farmer Wants a Wife family is getting bigger! Season 2 finalist Kait Smith is expecting her first child with boyfriend Lucas Phillips.

Smith and Phillips announced the exciting news on August 27. Smith held up ultrasound photos as she posed alongside Phillips and their dog. “The four of us,” she captioned the post. Their baby is due in February 2025.

Smith was one of Farmer Mitchell Kolinsky‘s finalists in the second season of the FOX hit. She was among the final two contestants vying for Kolinsky’s heart alongside Sydney Errera. Kolinsky chose Errera, and they’re still together today. (Smith and Errera are now best friends.)

Despite not finding love on the farm with Kolinsky, Smith got her happily ever after with one of his pals. Kolinsky was friends with Phillips before he went on Farmer Wants a Wife. Maybe he’s the one who introduced Smith and Phillips to each other.

Kolinsky and Errera sent their love to the couple in the comments of their pregnancy announcement. “Uncle Mitch is ready for this sweet baby! So happy for y’all love y’all!” Kolinsky wrote. Errera told Sydney, “I love you so so much. It’s crazy how God lines things up, I’m so proud of you Kait your [sic] going to be the best mommy ever.”

Smith responded to Errera’s sweet words, “He can’t wait for [sic] to hangout and go fish with his auntie squid.” Her comment also revealed she’s having a boy!

In the months since the Farmer Wants a Wife finale, Kolinsky and Errera have fallen even more in love. The New Jersey native has spent most of her time with Kolinsky on his farm in East Tennessee.

“Me and Sydney are like two peas in a pod,” he told WBIR-TV in July 2024. “We accompany each other so well, whether it be in the outdoors doing what we love so much or just going to dinner. It’s just a pleasant surprise that I could find love on a reality TV show.”