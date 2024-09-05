Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

The Bachelorette star Jenn Tran continues to speak her truth. In the days after the shocking Season 21 finale, where fans learned Devin Strader broke off his engagement to Jenn, the 26-year-old has decided to stay positive amid her heartbreak.

“It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions these past couple of months,” Jenn wrote on Instagram. “I truly couldn’t have done it without you all. For everyone who saw themselves in me, whether it was past you or present you or future you…. We are all trying our best to be the best version of ourselves. We are not defined by one moment, one circumstance, one experience, one mistake, or one heartbreak. We are defined by how we actively choose to grow from it.”

The DWTS hopeful noted that “although this love story didn’t end the way I had hoped… What you guys have seen is a snippet of our love story and two real people navigating a complicated situation.”

She added, “My heart is heavy grieving, but I have to make room for forgiveness and keep the main thing the main thing which is ultimately my heart. While emotions were high on stage, at the end of the day, I will always have love for the person I fell in love with and I am choosing to wish him the best in his journey of life and will always root for him.”

During the After the Final Rose portion of the finale, Jenn came face-to-face with Devin for the first time since he broke up with her in a 15-minute phone call. Jenn revealed that Devin “denied ever being in love” with her. Devin admitted that he “suppressed” his true feelings. In a gut-wrenching twist, Jenn had to watch her proposal to Devin (a Bachelorette first) side-by-side with her ex.

Jenn’s Instagram post included a series of romantic, never-before-seen photos with her ex-fiancée, taken from the day she proposed to him in Hawaii. The photos were an intimate snapshot of a happier time in their relationship.

She concluded her message with, “Lastly, I am still healing. It’s been difficult processing the past few months and it will continue to be difficult for me to fully understand my own heart at this moment. However, what I do know is that I am worthy of an unconditional and unwavering love whenever that love may come.”

Devin has yet to speak publicly after his appearance on After the Final Rose. Hours after the finale, Jenn joined the cast of Dancing With the Stars Season 33, which will premiere on September 17 on ABC.