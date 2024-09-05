Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Another day, another Bachelor Nation reaction to Jenn Tran‘s The Bachelorette finale. And this time, it’s from one of her suitors — Aaron Erb. Yes, the one with the pearls, drama, and, yes, being the twin of Noah Erb. Being called somewhat of a Bachelorette “villain” because of his bad blood with Devin Strader, he decided that it was time to set the record straight.

Jenn, who had a dramatic few days after having to relive her engagement trauma, is getting lots of support from the fans, former contestants, and some of the men from her season. Some are even using this time to prove a point. In two TikTok videos, Aaron discussed Devin’s deception and how he saw it coming.

“Tried to warn everybody how bad this dude was when all I had to do was shut up and let him do it to myself,” he captioned an 11-second clip where he dubbed SpongeBob audio. He added, “When his true colors finally show and everyone tells you they owe you an apology.”

The Air Force member did mention Jenn in his caption, “From all of us men; we’re sorry, you truly deserved better.” In a second TikTok video, Aaron mouthed Sydney Sweeney‘s “if that makes me a villain” audio from Euphoria and wrote, “Getting caught up in boy drama trying to delicately call out narcissistic behaviors because you actually cared about the lead and wanted the best for her even if it wasn’t with u [sic] and being painted as a villain only to realize my realize my intuition wasn’t wrong, I was just early. He also doubled down about how the “true always come out.”

Jenn was center stage in one of the most shocking Bachelorette endings to date. Devin became distant from the minute they were thrust back into reality after Jenn proposed in Hawaii. The freight company owner from Houston eventually broke the engagement off in a 15-minute phone call.

Aaron was adamant about Devin’s true intentions from the start. Aaron, who self-eliminated, called Devin a “bully” and said he lacked “emotional intelligence.” The Oklahoma native received backlash for giving Devin a self-help book on the show. “It’s helped me grow as a person. I want to give it to you because I want to see you win, and if it’s with Jenn, I’m supporting you. If it’s with someone else, I just want to see you do your best,” Aaron told Devin then.

Looks like Aaron got the last laugh in his feud with Devin.