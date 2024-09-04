How Jenn Tran Is Coping After ‘Bachelorette’ Finale Bombshell

Avery Thompson
Comments
Jenn Tran on 'After the Final Rose'
Disney / John Fleenor

Jenn Tran is ready for her next chapter. After getting her heart broken by Devin Strader and having to confront him for the first time since their split on After the Final Rose, Jenn is headed to the ballroom. TV Insider spoke with Jenn, one of the new Dancing with the Stars Season 33 cast members, about how she’s feeling in the hours after the shocking Bachelorette finale.

“I feel amazing,” Jenn told TV Insider. “Honestly, it’s been pretty cathartic getting that out. It’s been a month since I’ve been going through it. So it’s nice, but also I’m still healing. Reliving the breakup is a lot, but I’m also very excited to have this great new opportunity now. It’s just been really nice to be able to throw myself into something new.”

During the After the Final Rose portion of the finale, Jenn revealed that she did propose to Devin on the beach on Hawaii, but their relationship took a downturn from there. She felt Devin pulling away from her, and he eventually ended their engagement in a 15-minute phone call. Devin told Jenn he had “a lot of doubts” about their relationship from the start, but he “suppressed those feelings” instead of telling her.

The 26-year-old is partnered up with Sasha Farber, one of the beloved DWTS pros. She’ll also be competing against fellow Bachelor Nation alum Joey Graziadei.

Who Won 'The Bachelorette' Season 21?
Related

Who Won 'The Bachelorette' Season 21?

Jenn and Sasha revealed that they just “met today,” referring to September 4, the day the cast was announced. They haven’t had any rehearsals yet, but the physician’s assistant student is excited to get her mind off her breakup.

The Bachelorette lead also has a little bit of dancing experience. Jenn pointed out that she took a ballroom dancing class in college for a pass/fail credit. She’s looking forward to tackling the jive and a contemporary routine this season.

Do you think Jenn could win DWTS? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Dancing with the Stars, Season 33 Premiere, September 17, 8/7c, ABC

Dancing With the Stars - ABC

Dancing With the Stars where to stream

The Bachelorette - ABC

The Bachelorette where to stream

Dancing With the Stars

The Bachelorette

Jenn Tran

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Phaedra Parks, Tori Spelling, and Eric Roberts are among 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33 cast
1
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Adds Tori Spelling, Eric Roberts and More
Nicola Coughlan in 'Bridgerton' Season 4
2
‘Bridgerton’ Is Making a Major Change in Season 4
Jenn Tran in 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 finale
3
‘Bachelorette’ Shocker! [Spoiler] Breaks Off Engagement to Jenn
Jenn Tran and Devin Strader in New Zealand
4
Everything You Need to Know About Devin Strader After ‘Bachelorette’ Finale
Jenn Tran with Devin Strader and Marcus Shoberg
5
Who Won ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 21?