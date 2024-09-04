Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Jenn Tran is ready for her next chapter. After getting her heart broken by Devin Strader and having to confront him for the first time since their split on After the Final Rose, Jenn is headed to the ballroom. TV Insider spoke with Jenn, one of the new Dancing with the Stars Season 33 cast members, about how she’s feeling in the hours after the shocking Bachelorette finale.

“I feel amazing,” Jenn told TV Insider. “Honestly, it’s been pretty cathartic getting that out. It’s been a month since I’ve been going through it. So it’s nice, but also I’m still healing. Reliving the breakup is a lot, but I’m also very excited to have this great new opportunity now. It’s just been really nice to be able to throw myself into something new.”

During the After the Final Rose portion of the finale, Jenn revealed that she did propose to Devin on the beach on Hawaii, but their relationship took a downturn from there. She felt Devin pulling away from her, and he eventually ended their engagement in a 15-minute phone call. Devin told Jenn he had “a lot of doubts” about their relationship from the start, but he “suppressed those feelings” instead of telling her.

The 26-year-old is partnered up with Sasha Farber, one of the beloved DWTS pros. She’ll also be competing against fellow Bachelor Nation alum Joey Graziadei.

Jenn and Sasha revealed that they just “met today,” referring to September 4, the day the cast was announced. They haven’t had any rehearsals yet, but the physician’s assistant student is excited to get her mind off her breakup.

The Bachelorette lead also has a little bit of dancing experience. Jenn pointed out that she took a ballroom dancing class in college for a pass/fail credit. She’s looking forward to tackling the jive and a contemporary routine this season.

Dancing with the Stars, Season 33 Premiere, September 17, 8/7c, ABC