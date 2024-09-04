Ben Higgins Slams ‘Bachelorette’ Producers for ‘Cruel’ Treatment of Jenn Tran

Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Jenn Tran‘s shocking ending to Season 21 of The Bachelorette finale has everyone in disbelief. In the wake of the Jenn coming face-to-face with ex Devin Strader, who called off their engagement, and watching her proposal in front of the live audience, former Bachelor Ben Higgins is weighing in.

Standing up for Jenn, he posted, “Jenn should have gotten up in the middle of proposal showing and gave everyone the peace sign. Walk out of that studio and never turned back. Absolutely cruel and unnecessary to make her watch that back. Cannot believe it.”

Jenn should have gotten up in the middle of proposal showing and gave everyone the peace sign. Walk out of that studio and never turned back. Absolutely cruel and unnecessary to make her watch that back. Cannot believe it #TheBachelorette — Benjamin Higgins (@benhiggi) September 4, 2024

A fan responded to Ben’s message, “Absolutely agree with you! And Devin needed to leave earlier, he had nothing to offer! I would have rather he stayed home! Can’t wait to listen to the podcast for both yours and Ashley’s thoughts!”

Ben replied, “Thoughts will be shared. Un filtered.” The 35-year-old, along with fellow Bachelor Nation alum Ashley Iaconetti, host the The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast.

Jenn was the first one in the franchise to ever flip the script and propose to her suitor. Unfortunately for her, the engagement didn’t pan out the way she had hoped. According to Jenn, Devin quickly changed his ways once filming ended. In real life, he was suddenly not as attentive anymore. He even told her that he regretted the engagement. Eventually, he broke it off a month before the finale aired. To make his actions even worse, Devin showed complete disregard for Jenn and followed fellow The Bachelor Season 28 contestant Maria Georgas the day after he ended things with Jenn over the phone.

Ben definitely has enough insight into the process of the franchise. He was the second runner-up of The Bachelorette Season 11 and became the lead in The Bachelor Season 20. He and ex-fiancée Lauren Bushnell were still together when his finale aired, but ended up breaking up a year later in May 2017.