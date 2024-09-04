Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

The Bachelorette Season 21 finale shocked everyone. Not only was Jenn Tran the first lead in the history of the show to propose, but more drastically, she and Devin Strader are no longer together. The two didn’t just break off the engagement because of incompatibility. No, the reason appeared to be that Devin completely changed his behavior once they were thrust back into real life. To make matters worse, the 28-year-old from Houston was also the one who ended things with her.

Now, this upset everyone, even the contestants who Jenn did not choose. Yet, there was one man who felt like he was vindicated — Sam McKinney, this season’s resident “villain.” He quickly went to Instagram to document his reaction to The Bachelorette finale.

First, he reposted an X reaction: “When the worst person you know was actually right,” while adding his own comment to his Story, “Hahahah okay this funny.” Shortly after, he was also shown giggling and gesturing his hand forward in a video he posted to his Story.

This reaction came after the well-documented rivalry between Sam M. and Devin was displayed throughout this season of The Bachelorette. The 27-year-old Myrtle Beach resident was quick to butt heads with the winner as the two disagreed on the approach Devin had to get to know Jenn.

Sam M., who was open about his perception of the freight company owner, accused him of not being on The Bachelorette for the right reasons and claimed that he was a different person behind the scenes than he was to Jenn. Turns out, he might have been right.

At the After The Final Rose ceremony, the lead even admitted to Sam M. being right after revealing that Devin quickly began pulling away after their time in Hawaii. Jenn even said that Devin told her that he regretted the engagement. Not long after that, he broke it off during a 15-minute phone call.

On his end, Sam M. realized that this might be the start of his redemption arc. The last post he shared on his Instagram story was of user @samara.mckellar, who jumped off the previously shared meme to which she added: “Always was team Sam and never thought he was the worst (he was actually my top pick) but proof he was rlly keeping the main thing the main thing.”

How did you feel about The Bachelorette finale? Did you think Sam M. was right all along? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.