Who will Jenn Tran choose? Devin Strader, Marcus Shoberg, or a mysterious third option? All secrets will be revealed in The Bachelorette Season 21 finale. Host Jesse Palmer teased that what went down in the finale has “never happened before.” Given that the first season premiered all the way back in 2003, there’s not much that hasn’t been done, which has given Bachelor Nation more leeway to think about some of their wildest theories.

From Jenn Schefft, who didn’t get engaged at all, to Hannah Brown, whose fiancé Jed Wyatt was already in a relationship and came on the show to promote his music career, the franchise has seemingly seen it all. Yet Jenn has proven to be a ferocious lead. She hasn’t been afraid to put any of the men in their place, with her most prominent moment being the Sam McKinney confrontation at the Men Tell All.

So, what will Jenn do? Read below to see some of the most popular fan theories.

Jenn proposes

Taking matters into her own hands would be a bold and interesting move. Jenn has mentioned her growth over the past few years and often showcased her gutsy and assertive nature during her time as a contestant on The Bachelor. This is also something that has never happened before.

She would be the first lead in the 21 seasons of The Bachelorette to propose to Devin or Marcus, which would be iconic! Jenn is not a submissive person, so this doesn’t seem to be that far-fetched. She has also often talked about wanting to be in control of her own story. So, maybe, the preview is alluding to it with the “I can’t let you propose” footage.

Devin is Jenn’s first choice

Yes, this might be the most obvious theory, which is why we had to include it. Devin has made Jenn his priority from the get-go. He’s always made sure that Jenn knew how he felt. However, their relationship wasn’t so serious all of the time. The chemistry between the two was always palpable in the show. Why else were the men so riled up by the connection Devin and Jenn had?

Other fans do think that this is possibly a cop-out on Jenn’s part. Marcus was, after all, the first person she admitted to being in love with. This was especially surprising as Marcus told her that “he wasn’t there yet.” However, the finale preview revealed that he does eventually drop the L-bomb. Even though she said “I love you” to Marcus first, Devin could very well be the guy she ends up with.

Jenn ends the season not engaged

Many dedicated fans are hoping that Jenn chooses herself and doesn’t get engaged just yet. She could choose between Devin and Marcus but not be ready for an engagement just yet.

This theory doesn’t really hold up as Jenn misspoke and spoiled her season before it even premiered. While talking to Alex Cooper on her Call Her Daddy podcast, Jenn accidentally revealed that she was engaged. To give this theory the benefit of the doubt, it could be that she got engaged after the season wrapped. However, that does seem rather unlikely.

Jenn is with Jonathon (!)

And, finally, the wildest (and least plausible) theory on this list — Jenn asked third place suitor Jonathon Johnson for a second chance and the two of them got together after the finale was filmed. This theory was brought up by a fan on The Bachelorette Reddit page. The post discussed their chemistry, the way the two were flirting during the Men Tell All, and even called it odd how he commented on her dresses.

Bachelor Nation has even noticed the way Jenn and Jonathon have been commenting on each other’s social media pages recently, while she has not done that to either Devin or Marcus. (Note: She likely hasn’t commented on Devin and Marcus’ pages to keep the secrecy about the Season 21 ending.)

One major flaw in this theory is that Jonathon has already been announced to star in the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise. But, the Jenn and Jonathon hopefuls think this might have been done to throw everyone off the scent. Jonathon has, after all, been joking and urging his followers to watch After The Final Rose. Could this possibly be true? This would for sure cause the most insane After The Final Rose special.

How do you think Jenn’s journey will end? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

The Bachelorette, Season 21 Finale, September 3, 8/7c, ABC