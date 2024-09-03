Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Jenn Tran has narrowed down her Bachelorette journey to two men: Devin Strader and Marcus Shoberg. In TV Insider’s exclusive preview of The Bachelorette finale, Marcus sits down with host Jesse Palmer to discuss where he stands with Jenn.

Jesse brings up how Marcus was feeling before overnights and meeting Jenn’s family. At the time, Marcus was unsure if he could get to a point where he could tell Jenn he loved her. The host asks Marcus about how his feelings for Jenn have evolved since their last discussion.

“I think every time that I get to be with Jenn, every time we get to spend time together, that connection gets a little stronger,” Marcus tells Jesse. “That’s one of the things that I know for sure, that I care about her. It’s about getting to a point where you can love someone and be unafraid. I’ve never been so torn.”

Jesse stresses that the last date is a “big opportunity” for Marcus. “Deep down, you do love this woman,” Jesse says. “I think you gotta tell her because I’m afraid you’re gonna lose her if you don’t.”

Ahead of the finale, Marcus has yet to say “I love you” to Jenn. Before their night in the Fantasy Suite, Marcus and Jenn had an emotional conversation about their relationship.

Marcus cried to Jenn and said he was “trying” to get to a point where he could say those three words. “I would be lying if I didn’t tell you I’m in love with you,” Jenn told him. Meanwhile, Devin was vocal about his feelings for Jenn and already professed his love for her.

In the three-hour finale event, Jenn will seek advice from her family and friends about her decision. She will go on her final dates with Marcus and Devin before choosing between them.

The Bachelorette, Season 21 Finale, September 3, 8/7c, ABC