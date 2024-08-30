Daisy Kent Shocks Fans By Hanging Out With Sam McKinney After His ‘Bachelorette’ Controversy

Lauren Dehollogne
Comments
Sam M. on The Bachelorette and Daisy Kent on the red carpet.
Jenn Tran‘s The Bachelorette suitor Sam McKinney’s dream has finally become reality. What dream, you might ask? Oh, yeah, being in the same room as The Bachelor Season 28 runner-up Daisy Kent. This meet-up came after Sam M. candidly told Jenn that he initially applied to be on the show, believing either Daisy or Maria Georgas would be the Bachelorette.

The two even took it a step further by having a hangout session with Thomas Nguyen, as well as Joey Graziadei‘s contestants Sydney Gordon and Lea Cayanan. Thomas posted a TikTok of the entire group lip-synching to Sam M.’s catchphrase, “I keep the main thing the main thing.” The five Bachelor Nation contestants appeared to be mingling in a beach bar setting.

When exactly this was taken is unclear, but Thomas shared the 10-second clip on TikTok on August 29. It quickly got a lot of traction, with fans even asking if this could potentially be a Bachelor in Paradise tease. Yet that wouldn’t make much sense because contestants’ phones are typically taken away when filming begins. Also, Daisy, who is still with boyfriend Thor Herbst, wouldn’t be there.

Although people seemed to accept that Sam M., Thomas, Sydney, and Lea met up, the fact that Daisy was there confused the fans of the show. TikTok user melllody.b commented, “How are they willingly hanging out with these people when he wronged Jenn?” Others thought the pairing made a lot of sense. But most were absolutely flabbergasted that Daisy would associate herself with Sam M. Responses like “Daisy I was rooting for you,” “Daisy what r u doing here,” and “Nooo Daisyyyyy” popped up in the comments section.

It was abundantly clear, though, that barely anyone was a fan of the interaction. With TikTok user @Rayna jokingly saying, “This is my nightmare blunt rotation.”

During the Men Tell All, Sam M. addressed the backlash he received over this “Daisy or Maria” comment. He said he meant “no disrespect” toward Jenn and apologized for what he said. “But if anybody’s going to sit up here and say they didn’t think it was going to be Daisy or Maria, you guys are liars,” Sam M. told his fellow suitors.

Daisy Kent

