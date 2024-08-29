Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Malika Andrews and Dave McMenamin have finally tied the knot. The ESPN supercouple were able to combine both of their backgrounds as the LA-based reporters wed at Cavallo Point Lodge. The national park resort is located at the foot of the Golden Gate Bridge in Sausalito, California, right outside where Andrews was raised in Oakland. But even McMenamin’s Pennsylvania origin was intertwined in the location as Andrews told Vogue, “Some of the steel in the Golden Gate Bridge was sourced from Chester, Pa. — just outside of Philadelphia where Dave is from.”

The celebration paid homage to the sport that brought them together. With a hoops-inspired seating chart divided in a March Madness-like bracket and a functional basketball hoop in the middle, the newlywed couple brought their vision to life.

Andrews wore a stunning Grace Kelly-like dress with a modern lace twist. Her husband wore a blue suit with dress shoes before changing into Mambacita sneakers to show respect to Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. The joyful day saw some of their famous friends celebrating with them, such as American Idol alum Elliott Yamin, Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee, and NBA legend Richard Jefferson.

Scroll down to learn more about Andrews and McMenanmin’s relationship on and off the court.

How did Malika and Dave meet?

The joyful couple met at an NBA game between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden in 2017. At the time, Andrews was working her first job out of college as a New York Times fellow. What was she doing when they met? She was interviewing LeBron James. Who has been covering James and all the teams he has played for since 2014? You guessed it: McMenamin.

The two followed each other on social media after the game, according to The New York Times. To make things real, they went on a date when McMenamin, who lived in Cleveland at the time, was on a quick getaway to New York with his brother. Shortly after that, McMenamin had to be in Philadelphia for the 76ers and Knicks game during Christmas. Being all alone on the holiday didn’t seem too fun, so her now-husband found a solution — spend it together with his sister Shawna McMenamin. The following months included lots of texting, FaceTiming, proofreading stories, and of course, seeing each other once a month. In the end, it worked out.

When did Malika and Dave get married?

Andrews and McMenamin got married on August 24, 2024 (8/24). The date features Bryant’s two jersey numbers from when he played for the Lakers. And yes, this was intentional.

There was a year-and-a-half period between the engagement and the wedding. The romantic twosome had been together for five years before McMenamin popped the question on Thanksgiving Day in 2022.

What do they for ESPN?

Andrews, who is 29, has risen through the ranks at ESPN quite quickly. She is the charismatic host of NBA Today and NBA Countdown. She famously went viral for her calm and collected reaction while she was live on air during an earthquake.

McMenamin also covers the NBA for the network, more particularly James and the Lakers. Through his specialized knowledge, he has also written a book about the legendary basketball player called Return of the King: LeBron James, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Greatest Comeback in NBA History.

Being competitive individuals, the couple revealed their vows became a contest of sorts. Andrews told NYT that her husband eventually “won.” Others at the ceremony agreed that both parties did a solid job.