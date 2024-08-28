Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Get ready to go to an exclusive writer’s retreat in Morocco. Or at least follow Laura Dern as Katherine Loewe, a novelist, who is about to be entangled in a steamy romance with a younger gentleman in the most romantic of settings. Lonely Planet, set to premiere on Netflix, is slated to be an R-rated movie, so it might get hot and heavy in the remote atmosphere.

The two leads are already starting the love-fest. Dern praised co-star Liam Hemsworth. “We were very aligned, so getting to tell this story together meant the world” she told Tudum before adding, “He is friggin’ hilarious, so I laughed the entire time.” Get all the latest news about the upcoming romance movie below.

When will Lonely Planet be released?

Fans of the romance genre won’t have to wait too long because Lonely Planet will be available for streaming on October 11. The movie that started production in May 2022 has been long coming and is sure to make early fall just a tad hotter.

According to IMDb, Lonely Planet will be rated R for “language, some sexual content and brief nudity.”

Who is in Lonely Planet?

Written and directed by Susannah Grant, the bound-to-be Netflix hit will see Hemsworth play opposite Dern. The Australian actor couldn’t contain his excitement about getting to work with the accoladed actor as he shared with Tudum, “She has this remarkable talent for drawing you in, making every moment feel intimate and real.”

Other members of the cast include Booksmart alum Diana Silvers, Younès Boucif, Adriano Giannini, and Rachida Brakni.

What is Lonely Planet about?

Dern portrays a novelist with an intense writer’s block who goes to a prestigious writer’s retreat in a remote setting in Morocco to help her unblock it. There she finds more than just inspiration for her next project. She also finds love. When she meets Hemworth’s character, the two start an intoxicating, life-altering affair.

Dern explained “the exploration of identity and self-worth within relationships, especially in a world as intellectually charged as the literary scene” was the motivation behind her joining the cast. But she’s not the only one who has done a project like this. Lonely Planet is just the latest in a growing list of age-gap movies. Julianne Moore and Charles Melton kicked things off with May December, followed by Anne Hathaway‘s The Idea of You and fellow Big Little Lies alum Nicole Kidman‘s A Family Affair.

The three Oscar winners have all gone in the same direction in 2024, so how will Dern’s measure up? To get a full answer, we’ll have to wait. But for now, the first look photos are here to be admired. Check them out below.

Lonely Planet, Movie Premiere, October 11, Netflix