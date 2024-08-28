Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

That Was Us is keeping This Is Us fans connected to the former NBC drama with the help of hosts and stars Mandy Moore, Chris Sullivan, and Sterling K. Brown, and an upcoming installment of the rewatch podcast has made way for an extra special reunion as Milo Ventimiglia joined the crew for a recording session.

Ventimiglia is just the latest This Is Us vet to drop in on the podcast which launched in May of this year. His stop into the recording studio made way for a sweet throwback moment as Ventimiglia posed alongside his TV wife Moore as they channeled their inner Jack and Rebecca Pearson.

In the new photo, Moore, who is pregnant in real life, points at a TV displaying the podcast’s title, while Ventimiglia stands closer to the lens. The image is a recreation from the duo’s time filming This Is Us during which Moore donned a fake baby belly as Rebecca in a flashback sequence with Ventimiglia’s Jack.

“#ThisIsUs now and #ThatWasUs then…,” the side-by-side images were captioned.

Moore and Ventimiglia captured America’s hearts as the matriarch and patriarch of the Pearson family at the center of Dan Fogelman‘s drama which debuted in 2016. The photo is a fun tease for what’s to come on the delightful podcast that has several episodes available for listening on Spotify, Apple, and YouTube.

While fans wait for the episode featuring Ventimiglia to drop, they can catch fellow vets, including creator Fogelman and stars Susan Kelechi Watson and Jon Huertas who played Beth Pearson and Miguel Rivas. And there are plans to have more fan-favorites feature in episodes as Moore teased to TV Insider in June, “Justin [Hartley] has been filming in Canada, so once he gets home, he’s going to sit down with us, and the same with Chrissy [Metz] who’s off shooting something right now. We’ll get Milo in there. We’re going to go down the list.”

Stay tuned for more sweet reunion moments as the That Was Us podcast continues and let us know what you think of the throwback recreation in the comments below.

This Is Us, Streaming now, Netflix & Hulu



That Was Us, New Episodes, Tuesdays, Wherever you get your podcasts