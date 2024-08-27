Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Kelsey Anderson has given her blessing! The Bachelor star makes a surprise appearance in The Golden Bachelorette premiere to bring her dad Mark Anderson and Joan Vassos together for the first time. We have to say, this is one of the most memorable and adorable Bachelor Nation introductions!

“I have someone that I would like to introduce you to,” Kelsey says in a new premiere promo. Mark steps out of the limo with a mega-watt smile on his face. “Oh my gosh,” a stunned Joan says.

Mark definitely has the swagger and charm we want to see in Joan’s suitors. “Well hello, Joan,” he says. “I am so excited!” Joan replies.

The footage also gives a fresh glimpse of Joan’s journey to find love again after loss. Joan is more than ready to open her heart again in her golden years. “Old is a state of mind. We’ve got a lot of living to do, and we’re not done yet,” she says.

Back in March 2024, Kelsey spoke with TV Insider about how she wanted her dad to join The Golden Bachelorette. “I think that my dad is such an amazing man, and he would go through that journey really well,” Kelsey said. “I think that it would really open him up to love again, and maybe some new friendships and new experiences. So I fully support my dad in that. I’m trying to talk him into it.”

Could Mark and Joan fall in love over the course of The Golden Bachelorette? We’ll just have to wait and see how it all unfolds. Bachelor Nation fans have been campaigning for Mark to join The Golden Bachelorette since he appeared on The Bachelor when Joey Graziadei was introduced to him. Joey and Kelsey are now engaged.

Mark’s wife and Kelsey’s mom died from complications of cancer in 2018. Similarly, Joan’s husband of 32 years died in 2021 after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Joan was one of Gerry Turner’s love interests on The Golden Bachelor. In the middle of the season, Joan left the show due to a family emergency. Now, she’s making history as Bachelor Nation’s first-ever Golden Bachelorette.

Do you think Mark and Joan make a good match?

The Golden Bachelorette, Series Premiere, Tuesday, September 18, 8/7c, ABC