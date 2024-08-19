Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Abbott Elementary is already a hilarious TV comedy—its Emmys are proof enough—but is it about to get even funnier heading into Season 4? Considering where the story is heading, it certainly seems so, at least when it comes to fan-favorite duo Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams).

While we have yet to hear what’s in store for Season 4, we’re going to safely assume that Janine and Gregory are officially on after Season 3’s finale kiss. If they’re to move forward in their relationship, Janine and Gregory could be preparing to face an obstacle course of disruptive factors, such as nosy coworkers and even nosier cameras.

Even if the will-they-won’t-they dynamic is off the table, Janine and Gregory’s romance opens the door for some truly hilarious scenarios we can only speculate about. Below, we’re breaking down three possible predictions for comedy gold in Season 4.

Dating Under Wraps

While Ava (Janelle James) had warned Janine and Gregory against pursuing a romance, it’s never been explicitly stated whether dating within the faculty is allowed or not. Presumably it is okay, but that would mean Janine and Gregory may have to disclose their relationship publicly. Are they ready to take that step? If not, that may lead to some silly situations in which the pair are trying to hide their deeper connection in front of colleagues. A good prior example of this would be Parks and Recreation‘s Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) and Ben Wyatt (Adam Scott), who had to hide their romance from the rest of the Parks department because it was against policy for them to be dating. In other words, it’s a TV recipe that works.

Mockumentary Intervention

In the Season 3 finale, cameras were present at Janine’s end-of-school-year house party and captured her and Gregory’s second kiss before getting kicked out. Considering their role within the framing of the series, could the nosy cameras blow Janine and Gregory’s potential cover, if that’s the path they choose to follow in their relationship? Their presence is often forgotten, but the cameras serve quite an integral role in the characters’ onscreen presence, including the tone of Janine and Gregory’s relationship. Better yet, we could only imagine what Janine and Gregory bribing the cameras to keep quiet could look like.

Secret Keepers

Then again, maybe there will be one colleague who figures out Janine and Gregory’s situation and must keep the potentially secret relationship to themselves. Considering Jacob’s (Chris Perfetti) interest in Janine and Gregory’s relationship, we could picture him being a perfect candidate tasked with having to hold back what he knows, if clued in. Picture Joey (Matt LeBlanc) with Monica (Courteney Cox) and Chandler’s (Matthew Perry) relationship on Friends.

Then there’s the possibility of having a student catch Janine and Gregory in a compromising moment. If the show were to go that route, we could picture a crafty student pushing Janine and Gregory’s limits in an effort to buy their silence.

When TV Insider caught up with Tyler James Williams at the end of Season 3, he expressed his anticipation over exploring that aspect of Janine and Gregory’s dynamic. “They’re both very professional people who enjoy doing their jobs in a professional way. Incorporating feelings has made that difficult, but now these feelings are out in the open. I really want to see how they navigate how much of their personal life comes into the workspace and vice versa, and how much of the workspace comes into their personal life,” he shared.

While these are merely predictions, it’s clear that there are plenty of comedic paths for Janine and Gregory’s romance to follow in Season 4, and that’s just one aspect of the story fans can look forward to. Stay tuned as we await Abbott Elementary‘s return, and let us know what you hope to see when Season 4 arrives this fall.

Abbott Elementary, Season 4 Premiere, Wednesday, October 9, 9:30/8:30c, ABC