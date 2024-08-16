Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Bridgerton babes, get ready for Sophie Beckett’s grand entrance. Yerin Ha has been cast as the long-awaited character from Julia Quinn’s An Offer From a Gentleman, according to Variety. Ha will make her debut as Sophie in Season 4. TV Insider has reached out to Netflix for comment.

Fans of the hit Netflix series have been waiting with bated breath to find out which lucky actress would play the role of Benedict Bridgerton’s Lady in Silver. Well, now we have our answer. From her background to her past roles, TV Insider has all the details you need to know about the 29-year-old actress.

Who is Yerin Ha playing in Bridgerton Season 4?

Ha will play Sophie Beckett, a new character who will be introduced in the upcoming fourth season. Sophie made her debut in An Offer From a Gentleman, which focuses on Benedict’s (Luke Thompson) love story. Benedict and Sophie meet at his mother’s masquerade ball in a Cinderella-inspired tale.

The official logline for the season reads: “The fourth season of Bridgerton turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict. Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.”

Benedict is left mystified by the Lady in Silver and can’t get Sophie out of his head, even though he doesn’t even know her name. Benedict and Sophie cross paths again and slowly fall in love.

Sophie is one of the most beloved Bridgerton characters. Despite the hardships she’s forced to face—including an evil stepmother—Sophie remains resilient and headstrong.

Where is Yerin Ha from?

Ha was born in Sydney, Australia, to South Korean parents. When she was 15 years old, she trained for three years at the prestigious Kaywon Performing Arts High School in Seoul, South Korea. Her grandparents were both actors.

She went on to attend the National Institute of Dramatic Art and graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in acting and also majored in musical theater.

What has Yerin Ha been in before Bridgerton?

The Australian actress made her TV debut in the series Reef Break, which aired on ABC in 2019. She played Kwan Ha in the Paramount+ series Halo. The series was canceled in July 2024 after two seasons. Ha also had main roles in two Australian series, Troppo and Bad Behaviour.

“I think one of the mesmerizing things about being an actor is presenting a story that resonates deeply with the audience,” Ha told The Korea Herald in 2022. “I wish to be in a family drama, presenting a heartwarming story. Or perhaps a comedy. I know that it is a difficult genre, but I am sure I can learn many things from the challenge.”

In addition to Bridgerton Season 4, Ha has a role in Max’s Dune: Prophecy. She will play young Kasha in the series, which is set to debut in November 2024.

Does Yerin Ha have social media?

Ha does not appear to have an Instagram or X account. Ha and her soon-to-be costar Thompson have that in common!

Bridgerton, Season 4, TBA, Netflix