Jana Duggar has said “I do!” The former TLC star married Stephen Wissman in Prairie Grove, Arkansas, on August 15, PEOPLE first reported. She is the 12th Duggar sibling to marry. Jana and her husband wed in front of 500 guests, including Jana’s family.

Jana’s younger sister, Jessa Duggar-Seewald, was her maid of honor. Her sisters Joy-Anna Forsyth, Johannah Duggar, Jinger Duggar Vuolo, and Jordyn Duggar were bridesmaids as well as her sister-in-law Abbie Duggar. Her dad Jim Bob Duggar walked her down the aisle.

After exchanging vows, the newly-wedded couple celebrated with 500 guests at their reception. The groom’s family prepared dinner for the massive guest list. “Because we’re doing an evening wedding, I envisioned this more formal, sit-down dinner,” the 19 Kids and Counting alum told PEOPLE. “The Wissmanns are incredible cooks.”

The bride wore an off-the-shoulder wedding gown with V-neck. Growing up, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar enforced a strict dress code for their daughters. They wore long skirts and dresses and avoided tops that were low-cut or bared their shoulders.

At 34 years old, Jana is the oldest Duggar sibling to wed. “I haven’t always understood what the bigger picture is, but I know that God knows what is best for all of us. And so for me, it’s getting married later,” she noted. “Each of our stories will be written differently. If we were all the exact same, it would be a boring life. So I think it’s neat how God orchestrates.”

The couple met over a decade ago through their families. They were reintroduced a few years ago and began dating. They had an amicable breakup and kept in touch. They reconnected earlier this year, and Jana realized Wissmann was the one.

“It takes me a bit to open up, but I think just his continuing to be there, no matter what, through ups and downs. He’s been a good friend over the years and has not pressured me in a lot of ways,” she said. After the wedding, Jana is planning to move to Nebraska with her husband.