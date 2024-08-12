Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

The Bachelor Nation family is stronger than ever! The Bachelor Season 28 stars Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson reunited with fellow Bachelor Nation alums while filming an appearance on The Bachelorette. Kent and Anderson posed for photos with former Bachelorettes Charity Lawson and Trista Sutter, as well as The Bachelor Season 13 couple Jason and Molly Mesnick.

The Mesnicks had Kent, Anderson, Lawson, and Sutter over for dinner in Seattle. “Having @daisyykent & @kelseyanderson here was mind blowing for Riley! The only episodes of #TheBachelor she has ever seen were @joeygraziadei season, so having just seen Daisy & Kelsey on tv…and now they’re in HER ROOM! My gosh, I wish I could have bottled up her giddiness!” Molly wrote on Instagram.

Kent and Anderson will be appearing in the August 12 episode of The Bachelorette. As Jenn Tran and her suitors travel to Seattle, Kent and Anderson will be there for a fun Wicked-inspired outing.

This reunion comes months after The Bachelor Season 28 finale aired in March 2024. In one of the most dramatic finales in The Bachelor history—and that’s saying a lot—Kent went to Anderson when she realized that she wasn’t Joey Graziadei’s final pick. They rode in the limo to the last rose ceremony together before Kent got out to talk to Graziadei first.

“I do love you,” Kent said to Graziadei on the beach. “But the thing is, you’re not going to choose me. The last couple of days, I realized that you’re not my person. And I know that you know that. And as much as that hurts, I know you said you want the best for me. So I’m going to do what’s best for me and I’m gonna go.” Graziadei went on to propose to Anderson, and they are happily engaged today.

TV Insider recently spoke with Kent about her life after The Bachelor, and she couldn’t be happier with how things turned out. Kent is currently dating Thor Herbst, whom she reconnected with after meeting in college.

“I’m really happy in my relationship. It’s been so exciting and new and a really cool time in my life to experience with somebody, too,” she said in our interview.

The Bachelorette, Season 21, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC