Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Love to hate, or hate to love? That is the question in Tell Me Lies Season 2. Hulu dropped the official trailer for the second season, based on Carola Lovering’s novel, on August 8.

Lucy (Grace Van Patten), Stephen (Jackson White), Diana (Alicia Crowder), Pippa (Sonia Mena), Bree (Catherine Missal), Wrigley (Spencer House), and Evan (Branden Cook) all return to Baird for a new semester, and the battle lines are drawn after Stephen and Lucy’s messy breakup at the end of Season 1.

Stephen doesn’t waste any time gaslighting and twisting the knife in Lucy’s back when they get back to school. “I’m really sorry for hurting you so badly last year. I embarrassed you over and over again, and I’m sure that made you feel terrible about yourself,” Stephen says, his words laced with venom.

But Lucy’s had enough of Stephen’s games (for now). “You’re right. I am still mad, and I know you probably love that, but I swear if you keep doing that I will destroy your life,” Lucy warns Stephen, getting all up in his face to deliver her message.

Lucy attempts to move on from Stephen with Leo, played by Thomas Doherty, who is the antithesis of Stephen. “You’re not going to be awful to me, are you?” she asks Leo. He responds, “No, I’m not.”

However, Stephen’s presence haunts Lucy at school. He becomes her new TA, and he tells Diana that Lucy switched into his section. (The man gets an A+ in manipulation.)

Despite the animosity, Lucy and Stephen just can’t fall out of each other’s orbit. “I don’t think you hate me at all,” Stephen purrs at the end of the trailer. “I promise you I do,” Lucy says. The lack of distance between them in this charged scene makes us doubt Lucy’s words. She could slap him or kiss him at this rate. Preferably the former.

Meanwhile, Evan feels guilty about cheating on Bree with Lucy at the end of last season. Bree can sense something’s off, but Evan’s not spilling the beans. This puts a strain on their relationship, and Bree’s eyes wander to Professor Oliver (Tom Ellis).

Tell Me Lies, Season 2, Episodes 1-2, September 4, Hulu