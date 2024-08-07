Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Daisy Kent’s love life is blossoming! The Bachelor alum spoke with TV Insider about her boyfriend, Thor Herbst. Her new romance is the reason why she’s not reconsidering becoming the Bachelorette after turning the opportunity down.

“I’m so happy right now, and I think I’m getting to work with amazing brands like Daisy and kind of focus on the things I want to bring awareness to, hearing loss and that stuff,” she told TV Insider while promoting her Daisy Cottage Cheese partnership. “I’m also in a very happy relationship, so, no, [The Bachelorette is] not for me. But I love the franchise, and I love being able to do other stuff with them, so that’s been really fun. I have a really good relationship with The Bachelor [and] The Bachelorette, so I’m excited to do other things with them.”

Kent reconnected with Herbst after first meeting in college. “We were really good friends in college, and then we dated for a little bit, not very long, and decided it was just best for us to be friends, and then we recently rekindled.”

She continued, “I’m really happy in my relationship. It’s been so exciting and new and a really cool time in my life to experience with somebody, too.”

The past year has been a whirlwind for Kent. She became a Bachelor Nation fan favorite during Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor. After realizing Graziadei was going to choose Kelsey Anderson, Kent went to Anderson and rode with her to the final rose ceremony. Kent gracefully walked away with her head held high despite her heartbreak.

“It’s also fun because he knew me back before any of this happened, and now it’s this new time in my life, so it’s been cool to share that with all my friends,” Kent admitted.

In what she called a “perfect partnership,” the reality star recently teamed up with Daisy Cottage Cheese. “Whenever I think of cottage cheese and sour cream, I think of the Daisy brand,” Kent told TV Insider. “When I was a little girl and still, I’m like, ‘I’m gonna grab it because it has my name.’ It’s America’s number-one cottage cheese brand. It’s super healthy and only has three ingredients. I’m very cautious about what I put into my body just because of all the health issues that I’ve had and would have gone through.”

Her favorite snack at the moment? “We started this thing called the Daisy Caprese with Daisy brand, so it’s like a caprese salad, but with cottage cheese. It’s so good,” Kent revealed.