Jason Morgan is off the market in real life! General Hospital veteran Steve Burton has a new love. The actor went public with Michelle Lundstrom at the Daytime Emmys earlier this year.

For Netflix viewers, you might recognize Lundstrom. She’s no stranger to Hollywood. From when they started dating to Lundstrom’s career, here’s everything you need to know about Burton’s new relationship.

When did Steve Burton and Michelle Lundstrom start dating?

Burton confirmed his relationship with Lundstrom to Daily Drama in May 2024. It’s unclear when their relationship began. The couple made their first public appearance together at the Daytime Emmy Awards in June 2024.

“Our first red carpet together. It was a dream of a night from beginning to end. Thank you for all the beautiful kind comments & messages. I’m truly grateful,” Lundstrom captioned an Instagram photo.

For Burton’s 54th birthday on June 28, Lundstrom shared a sweet montage video on Instagram of their relationship so far. “Happiest birthday my love @1steveburton. It’s a better place with you in this world. Anyone that has you in their life in any capacity is truly blessed,” she began.

Lundstrom continued, “I think I’ll forever be in awe of what an incredible man and human you are. Thank you for wearing the largest fanny pack in Disney & sharing your beautiful life alongside mine. Wishing you a million more special memories & smiles, you deserve it all!”

The Netflix star recently shared photos from her summer with Burton, which included a double date with Burton’s General Hospital costar Jonathan Jackson and his wife, Lisa Vultaggio.

What does Michelle Lundstrom do for a living?

Lundstrom is a recipe creator and frequently posts videos of her recipes on social media.

She also competed in Season 2 of Netflix’s BBQ Showdown, which premiered in 2023. She went head-to-head with contestants in a barbeque cook-off in hopes of being crowned “American Barbecue Champion.” She came in third place.

Why did Steve Burton and his wife split?

Burton announced that he and his wife of 23 years, Sheree Burton, had split in May 2022. “I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated,” he wrote on his Instagram Story at the time. “She recently announced that she’s expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine. We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve.”

He filed for divorce in July 2022 and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind the split. Their divorce was finalized in December 2023. The former couple shares legal and physical custody of their minor children. Burton was required to pay his ex-wife $12,500 per month in child support, which was reduced to $10,000 after April 2024, according to PEOPLE.

Burton’s ex welcomed her fourth child in February 2023. In April 2024, she gave birth to her fifth child.