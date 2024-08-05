Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

The Yellowstone family is getting bigger! Luke Grimes, best known for playing the brooding Kayce Dutton in the Paramount Network series, is expecting his first child with wife Bianca Rodrigues.

Rodrigues confirmed the couple’s exciting pregnancy news on August 4 when she shared a photo of her baby bump on Instagram. “Can’t wait to meet you little one,” she captioned the post.

The parents-to-be received well wishes from the actor’s costars. Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton) commented, “The most beautiful xx.” Hassie Harrison (Laramie) added, “Prettiest mama that ever mama’d.”

Grimes and the Brazilian model married in 2018. The couple keeps their personal life mostly out of the spotlight, but Grimes has previously opened up about life as a married man.

“I’m happy with my life, you know,” he told ET at the time. “I wake up every day and feel so lucky…I get to live where I live and be married to my wife. So yeah, sure, I’m proud of myself.”

A year later, Grimes gushed to USA Today that he’s a “very married person and I love my wife to death. We’ll be together forever.” He added, “I do my best. But I’m a flawed big ol’ weird-ass man. She’s the real angel here.”

The actor is gearing up for the long-awaited return of Yellowstone Season 5. The first part of the season premiered in November 2022 and was supposed to return in 2023, but the Hollywood strikes and leading man Kevin Costner’s decision to not return put the hit series on hold.

Part 2 started filming in Montana in June 2024. The series will return with its final episodes on November 10. A number of spinoff series—2024 and The Madison—are reportedly in the works. It’s unclear if the current cast will reprise their roles in the shows.

Yellowstone, Season 5 Part 2, November 10, Paramount Network